GaN on Silicon Technology Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2019-2021

Market: Segmentation

Key categories in which the global GaN on silicon technology market is divided include wafer size, end-use industry, and geography. Specific information is systematically given for each and every segment and their sub-segments, as all the segments contribute significantly to the growth of the GaN on silicon technology market. Players offering growth in any particular segment are also presented in detail in this report.

Wafer Size End-use Industry Geography 50 mm

100 mm

150 mm

200 mm Consumer Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Others North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Insights for Readers

An in-depth and reliable analysis on how the market will evolve over the course of the forecast period.

Detailed discussion on the new technological developments that will revolutionize the GaN on silicon technology market.

Development of new products based on GaN on silicon technology that affect the market’s growth are also mentioned with the help of specific examples.

Automotive sector to gain the most by adopting GaN on silicon technology.

Research Methodology

A thorough primary and secondary research, targeting stakeholders and representatives from the entire value chain of the global GaN on silicon technology market was conducted to arrive at numbers a reliable and accurate manner. To gather reliable information in this market, interviews with technology leaders, end-users, and other stakeholder in the value chain were conducted. An understanding on the opportunities and challenges in this landscape was cultivated through a series of discussions with thought leaders and industry experts. Information gathered from the primary sources acts as a validation from industry players and makes TMR’s analysis more accurate for the GaN on silicon technology market.

While conducting the secondary research information was gathered from different online sources including white papers, government websites, National Institute of Standards and Technology, and journals. In addition to these sources, information was also gathered from in-house databases, paid proprietary tools, and industry gazettes.

