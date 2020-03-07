Body Protection Device Market healthy pace throughout 2026 just published

Body protection is required for the safety of employees in order to protect them from injuries and illness. Full body protection is required in case of exposure to radiation, hazardous chemicals, flames and sparks, flashes from molten metals, blood borne pathogens, etc. Some require full body protection while others need only special protection for certain body parts. Protective clothing includes rubber aprons, long pants, laboratory codes, coveralls, and disposable bodysuits which are available for specific work. Rubber and plastic clothing protect employees from chemical splashes and acids while disposable bodysuits protect employees from contamination.

Stringent government regulations for worker protection and safety are driving the body protection device market across the world. Furthermore, increasing awareness to perform hazard assessment in different industries such as manufacturing, chemical & petrochemical, oil & gas, among others is another factor facilitating the growth of this market. However, body protection suits like disposable coveralls are mainly designed for protection against biological hazards but, they offer little or no protection against corrosive chemicals. However, significant advancements in fabric technology to address hazardous encounters in industry by providing waterproof protection and chemical resistance is expected to facilitate the growth of this market during the forecast period in several countries of the world.

Body protection device market can be segmented on the basis of product, type, end use industry, and region. In terms of product, the body protection device market can be segmented into surgical gowns, vests and jackets, full body suits, laboratory quotes, coveralls, and aprons. In terms of product, the body protection device market can be segmented into hands and arm protection, protective clothing, foot & leg protection, respiratory protection, and head protection. On the basis of end use industry, the body protection device market can be segmented into chemical, manufacturing, mining, construction, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, transportation, food and beverage, fire fighting, and others. On the basis of region, the market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe, and South America. Amongst all, North America and Europe are expected to be the lucrative body production product market owing to favorable government regulations and industry initiatives for worker safety in the region.

The key players operating in body protection product market include Cintas Corporation, Alpha Pro tech Inc., Rubber and Cooper Tire Company, 3M company, Dupont S. A., Ansell Limited, Honeywell Inc., Radians Inc., Lakeland industries, and Kimberly-Clark Corporation among others.