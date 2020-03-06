Probiotic Supplements Market: Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019-2026

The ‘Probiotic Supplements Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

manufacturers have also adopted a targeted approach in these countries and have invested in marketing efforts. These factors are collectively anticipated to support the overall demand for probiotic supplements across the globe.

Limited or no knowledge of probiotic supplements among consumers hampers market growth

Although probiotic supplements producers are putting their best foot forward to increase the mass awareness of the associated benefits of using probiotic supplements, consumers haven’t been observed to be reciprocating at a similar threshold. Probiotic supplements are available across all geographies, claiming initial higher penetration in developed markets, though the adoption among existing users of probiotic supplements is strengthening, but acquisition of newer customers is relatively low, which should have been very high considering the wide scale benefit of probiotic supplements. When it comes to purchasing probiotic supplements for children, consumers prefer to go with traditional medication instead of probiotic supplements. Limited product knowledge among the target customer base stands as a key challenge that is preventing the industry to unfold at its potential.

An encouraging sign can be observed in the market with changing consumer trends. The market sentiments in developing countries are positive but not aggressive. This hesitation in preference is likely to remain strong till the end of 2019, and is projected to neutralize with increasing competition in the ASEAN and Indian market. Apart from lack of widened consumer awareness, parents refrain from administering probiotic supplements to their children as at times, it has been reported to result in infection, intestinal gas and bloating in children.

Increasing convenience provided by pharmacies and awareness among women consumers have bolstered the probiotic supplements market

Over the last few years, retail and pharmacy chains have grown rapidly in most countries across the globe. This has provided consumers with easy access to supplements products at competitive prices. Probiotic brand owners and marketers are utilising the shelf space in modern trade formats as well as conventional retail outlets to enhance product visibility and are also spending on advertisements, which resonate with potential customers. Female consumers are getting more conscious towards what they are consuming. Before buying any supplements they look for the list of ingredients, origin, date of manufacture and expiry and other key information. Due to this pharmacy stores are considered as ideal distribution channels for the purchase of probiotic supplements. These stores also enable customers to compare the product offerings and price range of different suppliers before making a purchase decision.

