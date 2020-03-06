Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market : Trends and Future Applications

Analysis of the Global Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market

The presented global Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the report, the value of the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.

The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market:

How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies? What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market into different market segments such as:

Growing demand for non-invasive, painless procedures such as catheterisation is expected to fuel revenue growth of the North America portable ultrasound bladder scanner market

3D portable ultrasound bladder scanner and hospital sub-segments are estimated to be the most lucrative segments in the North America portable ultrasound bladder scanner market

The 3D portable ultrasound bladder scanner product type segment and hospital end user segment are the most lucrative segments in the portable ultrasound bladder scanner market in North America region. Hospitals segment dominated the North America portable ultrasound bladder scanner market in revenue terms in 2015 and is projected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. Hospitals segment is the most attractive segment, with a market attractiveness index of 3.1 over the forecast period. The segment accounted for a market value share close to 70% in 2016 and is projected to account for more than 70% share by 2026 end. The 3D portable ultrasound bladder scanner segment is expected to be the second most lucrative segment in the North America portable ultrasound bladder scanner market, with an attractiveness index of 2.0 during the assessed period.

U.S. based C R Bard Inc. acquires shares of Liberator Medical Holdings, a distributor of ostomy supplies

In January 2016, U.S. based C R Bard Inc. acquired shares of Liberator Medical Holdings, a distributor of ostomy supplies, urological catheters and diabetic medical supplies. This acquisition has helped the company enhance its position in the healthcare market in the U.S. Over the past few years, the company has acquired several organisations such as Medicon, Inc., Medafor, Inc., Neomend, Inc., Lutonix, Inc., Medivance, Inc. etc., which has resulted in increased profitability.

Market share of key players

There are five key players operating in the global portable ultrasound bladder scanner market. Of these, Verathon Inc. and Signostics Inc. together account for around 85% of the global market revenues.

Vital data enclosed in the report:

SWOT analysis of the leading market players in the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market

Analysis of the most lucrative distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market on the global scale

Regulatory policies that are likely to accelerate/hamper the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

