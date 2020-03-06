Industrial burner Market Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2026
The global Industrial burner market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Industrial burner market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Industrial burner market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Industrial burner across various industries.
The Industrial burner market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.
Market: Competitive Analysis
The report further presents competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global industrial burner market based on their 2015 revenues, and profiling of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company's capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company's potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.
Key players profiled in the global Industrial burner market include Alzeta Corporation, ANDRITZ, Baltur S.p.A, Bloom Engineering, Forbes Marshall, Foster Wheeler AG, Honeywell International Inc. (Maxon), Limpsfield Combustion Engineering Ltd, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd, Oilon , Osaka Gas Co., Ltd, QED Combustion, Selas Heat Technology Company, and Wesman Group.
The global industrial burner market is segmented as below:
By Fuel Type
- Oil-based
- Gas-based
- Dual fuel
By Automation
- Monoblock
- Duoblock
By Burner Type
- Regenerative Burners
- High Velocity Burner
- Thermal Radiation
- Radiant Burner
- Customized (Burner Boiler)
- Flat Flame Burner
- Line Burner
- Others
By Operating Temperature
- High Temperature (> 1400F)
- Low Temp (< 1400F)
By Application
- Boilers
- Furnace/Ovens/Kiln
- Air Heating/ Drying
- Others
By End User
- Petrochemicals
- Power Generation
- Chemicals & Specialty Chemicals
- Mining and Mineral
- Metal
- Pharmaceutical
- Glass
- Ceramics
- Food Processing
- Automotive
- Printing & Publishing
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K
- Germany
- France
- Russia
- Turkey
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- Japan
- China
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
