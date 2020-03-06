Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2019-2021

The global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals market. The Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

On the basis of application, the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market is segmented into industrial, commercial and domestic. Commercial segment is expected to contribute significant share by 2016 and is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Revenue generated from the sales of industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals in APEJ is set to register a CAGR of 7.1% during 2016–2026

Increasing focus on health hygiene coupled with increasing number of hospitals is expected to drive the demand for cleaning chemicals over the forecast period. This is expected to be the major reason for rise in demand for industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals in the APEJ region. Increasing number of hospitals coupled with a growing infrastructure sector will lead to an increase in demand for cleaning chemicals in this region over the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 36.1% of total market value share by the end of 2016. Western Europe is also expected to hold a significant share in the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market.

Capacity expansion is the main strategy adopted by key players in North America and Europe

The major players operating the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market are BASF SE, Akzonobel N.V., The Dow Chemical Company, Solvay SA, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Lonza Group among others. These key players are strategically focussing on expansion of their production plants in order to maintain their market share in the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market.

