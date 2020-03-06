Filament Tapes Market Likely to Grow at a Healthy Cagr

Global Filament Tapes market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Filament Tapes .

This industry study presents the global Filament Tapes market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Private Plane production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Filament Tapes market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/9485?source=atm

Global Filament Tapes market report coverage:

The Filament Tapes market report covers extensive analysis of the market scope, structure, potential, fluctuations, and financial impacts. The report also enfolds the precise evaluation of market size, share, product & sales volume, revenue, and growth rate. It also includes authentic and trustworthy estimations considering these terms.

The Filament Tapes market has been reporting substantial growth rates with considerable CAGR for the last couple of decades. According to the report, the market is expected to grow more vigorously during the forecast period and it can also influence the global economic structure with a higher revenue share. The market also holds the potential to impact its peers and parent market as the growth rate of the market is being accelerated by increasing disposable incomes, growing product demand, changing consumption technologies, innovative products, and raw material affluence.

The following manufacturers are covered in this Filament Tapes market report:

manufacturers across the globe. The automotive segment of the global filament tapes market accounted for more than 15% revenue share in 2015 and is expected to experience a gain of more than 500 basis points in its market share by 2026 over 2016. The revenue contribution of the automotive segment is expected to increase at a significant CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. The automotive segment was estimated to be valued at more than US$ 500 Mn by the end of 2016 and is forecast to reach more than US$ 1,000 Mn by the end of 2026. This segment is expected to create total incremental opportunity close to US$ 900 Mn between 2016 and 2026.

High tensile strength and ability to leave less residue on metal surfaces is likely to boost the use of filament tapes in the automotive segment

In the automotive industry, filament tapes are largely used for interior and exterior applications particularly during wielding and painting, due to their high tensile strength and ability to leave less residue on metal surfaces. These attributes of filament tapes are one of the primary factors expected to fuel demand for filament tapes in various applications in the automotive sector. Another factor driving the growth of filament tapes in the automotive segment is that high-performance filament tapes are used as a damping material. In a bid to reduce noise from engines, brakes and another vehicle systems, the automotive industry is utilising advanced elastomers and thermoplastic vinyl as vibration damping materials. Filament tapes help maintain the material in place without hampering their functionality. Moreover, filament tapes effectively laminate and bond multi-layered material such as shims, which is used to control vibration and improve the function of brake assemblies. The above properties related to filament tapes make it a preferred choice among automobile OEMs. Governments across the globe are developing regulations for manufacturers of filament tapes including manufacturers in the automotive industry to adopt eco-friendly manufacturing processes and to provide a product that is less harmful to the environment. The introduction of biodegradable pressure sensitive adhesives in the labels and tapes industry has motivated automotive manufacturers to utilise eco-friendly adhesives in filament tapes. This is expected to boost the demand for filament tapes in the automotive segment in future.

Automotive is projected to be a highly attractive end-use segment during the forecast period in major regional markets across the globe

The automotive segment in North America region was valued at more than US$ 100 Mn in 2015 and is projected to expand at a significant CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. The segment is likely to create incremental opportunity of more than US$ 100 Mn from 2016 to 2026. In Latin America, the automotive segment is projected to be a highly attractive end-use segment during the forecast period. In Latin America, the automotive segment was valued at more than US$ 20 Mn in 2015 and is projected to expand at a significant CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. The segment is anticipated to create incremental opportunity of more than US$ 30 Mn from 2016 to 2026. The automotive end-use segment is highly lucrative in Western Europe, recording a significant CAGR of 10.7 % during the forecast period, while in Eastern Europe the automotive segment is likely to register a high Y-o-Y growth in terms of value by 2024. In APEJ, the segment was valued at more than US$ 30 Mn in 2015 and is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/9485?source=atm

The study objectives are Filament Tapes Market Report:

To analyze and research the global Filament Tapes status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Filament Tapes manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Filament Tapes Market:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/9485?source=atm

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Filament Tapes market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.