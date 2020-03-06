Commercial Telematics Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast to 2028

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Commercial Telematics Market.

Companies profiled in this report include MiX Telematics Ltd., Omnitracs LLC, Verizon Communications Inc., WirelessCar AB, ORBCOMM Inc., Masternaut Limited, TomTom N.V., Trimble Navigation Limited, and OnStar LLC.

The global commercial telematics market is categorized into the following segments:

Commercial Telematics Market, by Type OEM Telematics Embedded OEM Systems Hybrid OEM Systems

Aftermarket Telematics Embedded Aftermarket Telematics Portable Aftermarket Telematics

Commercial Telematics Market, by Application Fleet / Asset Management

Satellite Navigation

Infotainment

Insurance Telematics

Telehealth Solutions

Remote Alarm and Monitoring

Others Commercial Telematics Market, by End-use Industry Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

Construction

Government and Utilities

Insurance

Manufacturing Commercial Telematics Market, by Geography North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

