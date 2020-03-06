Aquafeed Market to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2019-2027

Aquafeed Market (2018) Report Provides an in-depth summary of Aquafeed Market Status as well as Product Specification, Technology Development, and Key Manufacturers. The Report Gives Detail Analysis on Market concern Like Aquafeed Market share, CAGR Status, Market demand and up to date Market Trends with key Market segments.

Increasing global population: A rapid increase in the global population and a subsequent rise in the consumption of food demands modern and advanced technologies as well as sonar equipment, leading to an over-exploitation of marine species and marine resources to meet the expanding consumer demands.

Better arable land: There is vast arable agricultural land available for cultivating wheat, corn, soybean, and maize, which are the main ingredients used in the production of aquafeed. A limited availability of marine resources such as fish meal and fish oil have led to an increased usage of wheat, corn, soyabean, and maize as ingredients for aquafeed production.

Rural population relying on fisheries: In several regions of the world, the rural populace survives on fisheries and aquaculture as fish is a cheaper and economical source of fats, protein, and other micro-nutrients required for proper growth and nourishment.

Global aquafeed market anticipated to grow 1.6x over the forecast period 2017 – 2027

The global aquafeed market was valued at about US$ 48 Bn in 2016 and this is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 5.9% during the 10 year period to reach a market valuation of nearly US$ 86 Bn by the end of 2027. Besides the factors listed above, other market growth drivers include increasing incidence of food borne illness, rising concern for food safety and quality, drifting inclination towards aquaculture growth and increasing demand for sea food across the globe.

