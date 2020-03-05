Home Automation Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2019-2028

Global Home Automation Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Home Automation industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Home Automation as well as some small players.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global home automation market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as home automation investment & spending and developments by the major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the home automation market are Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd., Johnson Controls, Inc., Crestron Electronics, Inc., United Technologies Corporation, Control4 Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Legrand SA, Savant Systems LLC, ADT LLC, Google Inc., Amazon Inc., AMX LLC, 2GIG Technologies, and SmartThings Inc.

The home automation market has been segmented as follows:

By Application

Safety and Security Video Surveillance Hardware Security Cameras Monitors Others Software Services Access Control Biometric Access Control Facial Recognition Iris Recognition Fingerprint Recognition Others Non Biometric Access Control Lighting System Drivers & Ballasts Relay Sensors Dimmers Switches Others (Accessories) Entertainment System Home Theater System Audio Video Control Systems Others Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Actuators Sensors and Transducers Control Valve Thermostats Energy Meter Others Other Controls Smart Locks Smoke Detector Smart Plugs



By Technology

Wired Power Line Communication (PLC) Ethernet Fiber Optics

Wireless ZigBee Wi-Fi Bluetooth Others



By Channel

Luxury

Mainstream

DIY

Managed

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Eastern Europe Russia Hungary Rest of Eastern Europe Western Europe Germany The U.K. France Rest of Western Europe Southern Europe Spain Italy Rest of Southern Europe Northern Europe Norway Denmark Sweden Finland Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific Central and South America Brazil Rest of South America Rest of the World (ROW) GCC Countries South Africa Others



The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Home Automation product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Home Automation , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Home Automation in 2019 and 2015.

Chapter 3, the Home Automation competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Home Automation breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 12, Home Automation market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Home Automation sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.