Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2019-2021

Key Segments Covered
Variable Frequency Drive Market
Drive Type
AC Drive
DC Drive
Servo Drive
Voltage Range
Medium Voltage
Low Voltage
Application Type
Standard
Regenerative
End-use Application
Pump
Fan
Compressor
Conveyor
HVAC
Others
End-use Industry
Oil & Gas
Food Processing
Automotive
Mining & Metals
Pulp & Paper
Others
Key Regions/Countries Covered
North America
U.S.
Canada
Latin America
Argentina
Brazil
Mexico
Other
Western Europe
Germany
Italy
France
U.K.
Spain
Nordic
Benelux
Other
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Other
Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
China
India
ASEAN
Australia & New Zealand
Other
Middle East & Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Other
Japan
Key Companies
Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Siemens AG
ABB Ltd.
American Electric Technologies Inc.
General Electric Company
Hitachi Limited
Honeywell International Inc.
Rockwell Automation Inc.
Johnson Controls Inc.
Emerson Industrial Automation
Toshiba International Corporation
Schneider Electric SE
Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market by Geography:
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers in Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Report:
Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope of Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market
- Definition and forecast parameters
- Methodology and forecast parameters
- Data Sources
Chapter 2: Executive Summary of Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market
- Business trends
- Regional trends
- Product trends
- End-use trends
Chapter 3: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Industry Insights
- Industry segmentation
- Industry landscape
- Vendor matrix
- Technological and innovation landscape
Chapter 4: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market, By Region
Chapter 5: Company Profile
- Business Overview
- Financial Data
- Product Landscape
- Strategic Outlook
- SWOT Analysis
And Continue…
