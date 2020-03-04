Tableau Services Market by Product Analysis 2019-2029

The global Tableau Services market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Tableau Services market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Tableau Services market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Tableau Services market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Tableau Services market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the tableau services market and key differentiators. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of tableau services providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the tableau services market. Some of the key participants in the global tableau services market report include Tableau Software, Inc.; Perceptive Analytics; Accenture; Deloitte; Silicus Technologies, LLC; Bilytica; Interworks; Nabler; Vizual Intelligence Inc.; SA Technologies, Inc.; LiquidHub, Inc.; Unilytics Corporation and Bodhtree.

Key Segments

By Service Type

Consulting

Maintenance & Support

Data Preparation

Governance

Dashboard Development & Designing

Server Development

By Enterprise Size

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Technology

Healthcare

Automotive

Consumer Goods & Retail

Manufacturing

BFSI

Government

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Power

Others

Key Regions covered:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA & Others of APAC India ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Rest of SEA & APAC

China

Japan

MEA GCC Countries South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Tableau Software, Inc.

Perceptive Analytics

Accenture

Deloitte

Silicus Technologies, LLC

Bilytica

InterWorks

Nabler

Vizual Intelligence Inc.

SA Technologies, Inc.

LiquidHub, Inc.

Unilytics Corporation

Bodhtree

Each market player encompassed in the Tableau Services market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Tableau Services market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

