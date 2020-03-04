Sealant Market – Growth, Latest Trend & Forecast 2026

Key Market Insights:

Glass sealants have created a niche market in various applications. Several types of glass sealants are present in the market. The types include a variety of materials such as silicones, polyurethane, and polysulfide resins. In construction, glass sealant is widely used in glazing. Glazing overall, refers to a part of the window, facade panels, rain screens, walls, doors, storefronts, and entrance ways made of glass, that are sealed with this material. Glass sealants for glazing are used to enhance building design, flexibility, visual aesthetics, durability, longevity, UV protection and weather resistance, load-bearing capacity, thermal stress, and low shrinkage.

The extensive use of these sealants in the overall construction and transportation sectors has given a massive boost to the glass sealants market. The rapid growth in economies across the globe and the increasing per capita income among consumers in developing countries are increasing the demand for transportation. This, in turn, is increasing the demand for glass sealants in automobiles. The commercial construction sector is presently leading the market and is expected to remain the same during the forecast years. Emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil are looking forward to taking advantage of the benefits of glass sealants. Further, the industrial and infrastructural market growth is expected to foster the glass sealants market.

Request for Report Discount : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/9907

The Asia Pacific is the largest glass sealants market globally, primarily due to the presence of export-oriented manufacturing capacities and intense domestic demand from various end-user industries. The increase in automobile manufacturing and architectural construction is further driving the market growth in the region. The anticipated economic stability in Europe is expected to boost its manufacturing sector, complementing the growth of the glass sealants market. North America is likely to remain the key region with a significant contribution coming from the US. Few of the prominent companies operating in the glass sealants market are BASF SE, 3M, Dow Corning Corporation, General Electric, and Evonik Industries AG.

Material Types:

Silicone

Polyurethane

Polysulfide

Others

End-users:

Commercial Construction

Non-Commercial Construction

Transportation

Others

Geography: