Rare Inflammatory Disease Treatment Market by Top Key Players, Size, Subdivision & Market Dynamics Forces

Innovative treatments are being developed by researchers, who are mainly focusing on reducing inflammation by using immunosuppressive therapies. Although these treatments promise remission in patients, risk of complications or relapse from long-lasting therapy prevail as key concerns. Significant improvements in the healthcare industry will stimulate in dealing with the rising instances regarding rare inflammatory diseases. Factors such as public health issues, antimicrobial resistance and unhygienic conditions are highly responsible for the prevalence of rare inflammatory disease. According to recent survey, nearly 200,000 patients suffer from more than 150 rare inflammatory diseases worldwide, which are also termed as ‘orphan diseases’. Out of these 150 orphan diseases, most of them are terminal and incurable.

Manufacturers are making heavy investments in R&D for developing new drugs for the rare inflammatory diseases. Technological advancements in equipment as well as procedures are likely to enable researchers to make improvements in diagnosing, treatment, and prevention of rare inflammatory diseases. As majority of rare diseases do not have effective treatment, researchers and pharmaceutical & medical companies are taking robust efforts toward new drug development as well as making advancements in currently employed drug formulations. The NIH (National Institutes of Health) is also supporting towards health improvement of affected and non-affected public with rare inflammatory diseases by focusing on new treatments. These institutes are providing support through collaborative projects which would help in examining common causes and themes of related diseases. According to recent report by Market Insights, the global market for rare inflammatory disease treatment is poised to grow at 4.4% CAGR during the review period, 2017-2026. The report evaluates that by 2026-end, around US$ 16,000 Mn rare inflammatory disease treatment products will be sold across the globe. The report additionally expects that North America will be leading the global rare inflammatory disease treatment market, in terms of revenues.

Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis to Gain Traction Through 2026

Juvenile rheumatoid arthritis is experienced by children at the age or less than 16years and the symptoms include stiffness, pain or tenderness on affected joints, abnormal warmth and swelling. In acute cases, critical changes may ultimately result in restricted mobility and potential deformity of concerned joints. Low prices of juvenile rheumatoid arthritis treatments will influence the producers to increase their manufacturing for advanced drugs and therapies. The report anticipates that juvenile rheumatoid arthritis will exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Retail Pharmacies Distribution Channel of Rare Inflammatory Disease Treatment to Register Highest Value CAGR through 2017-2026

The increasing patient-centric support from retail pharmacies is leading to exceptional and consistent service levels in pharmacies. Several highly-skilled retail pharmacies are also available 24/7 in order to meet the needs of the patients. Retail pharmacies are also taking efforts in increasing availability of physicians in each pharmacy for better efficiency and to increase consumer demand. The report anticipates that by 2026-end, nearly 39.4% of rare inflammatory disease treatment expenditure will be held up by retail pharmacies across the globe.

Companies leading the global rare inflammatory disease treatment market have been profiled by the analysts in the report. They include Novartis AG, Abbvie, Abbott Laboratories, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, Pfizer, Inc., Allergan Plc, Valeant, Johnson & Johnson and Questcor Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Some of these companiesare likely to cope with challenges through development of cost-effective treatments and advanced drugs. In addition, reducing production costs and raising profit margins will be a key focus area for players in the global rare inflammatory disease treatment market.

