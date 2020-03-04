New Research Report on Lamella Clarifier Market, 2019-2027

The global Lamella Clarifier market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Lamella Clarifier market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Lamella Clarifier market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

Global Lamella Clarifier market report on the basis of market players

the demand for lamella clarifiers

Population growth across the world increases the amount of waste generated. Increasing municipal waste owing to factors such as urbanisation and a rapidly growing population is expected to propel the demand for lamella clarifiers in the coming years. Governments are investing significant sums of money to ensure effective working of solid waste and wastewater treatment facilities. The prime focus is to rehabilitate the existing infrastructure and facilitate the development of new facilities with modern technology for treating waste without emission. Lamella clarifiers play a crucial role in wastewater and solid waste treatment facilities. The large effective settling area provided by the inclined plates enhances the operating efficiency of the lamella clarifier. The equipment is preferred for applications including filtration pre-treatment, backwash water treatment, primary and secondary setting and tertiary treatment.

Long operational life of lamella clarifier can be one of the hindrance in the market’s growth

The operational life of a lamella clarifier is significantly higher in comparison to traditional clarifiers. Lamella clarifiers may last for more than 30 years when treated with proper service and timely maintenance. Due to corrosion, wear and tear of the inclined plates, service reconditioning and replacement of plates is required to be done every three to four years. The inclined plates used in lamella clarifier are closely packed, which makes the process of cleaning and servicing a bit difficult. However, once a lamella clarifier is installed in a plant, there is no need to replace the whole equipment, which is a restraint for the growth of new sales of lamella clarifiers.

