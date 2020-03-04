MEMS Microphone Market – Overview On Demanding Applications 2026

The global MEMS microphones market is expected to witness a sigificant growth driven by key factors including increasing number of MEMS microphones in mobile handsets, expanding voice assistance solutions, increasing adoption of MEMS microphones for hearing aids, and growing importance of MEMS microphones in internet of things (IoT) & automotive applications.

According to our research, the market for MEMS microphones is growing at a steady phase. In terms of volume, the market is expected to reach 13.3 billion units by 2024. Additionally, an increasing interest on rugged MEMS microphones is expected to create new business opportunity for the vendors focusing on piezoelectric MEMS microphones. However, continuous fluctuation of profit margins due to declining average selling price, is the key challenge hindering the progression of global MEMS microphone market.

Competitive Analysis & Key Vendors

The global MEMS microphones market is expected to reach $ 2,898.8 million by 2024, growing at 11.7% CAGR during the forecast period 2018 to 2024. The market is segmented based on signal to noise ratio (SNR), type, technology, and application.

The report contains an in-depth analysis of vendor profiles, which include financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and views; and competitive landscape.

Few of the MEMS Microphone Market key players profiled in this study include:

Knowles Electronics, LLC.

STMicroelectronics

AAC Technologies

Cirrus Logic

TDK (InvenSense, Inc.)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Akustica Inc.)

DB Unlimited

BSE

Sonion

Vesper Technologies, Inc.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific dominates the MEMS microphones market, followed by the Americas. In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2017 and is projected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to an expanding fabless business model and widespread presence of dedicated foundries/contract manufacturers in the region. The report also covers country-wise analysis of MEMS microphones market across various regions including Asia Pacific, Americas, and rest of the world (RoW).

MEMS Microphone Market by SNR

Less than and equal to 59 db (<= 59 db)

Greater than 59 db and less than 64 db (>59 db and < 64 db)

Greater than 64 db (>64 db)

MEMS Microphone Market by Type

Analog

Digital

MEMS Microphone Market by Technology

Capacitive MEMS Microphones

Piezoelectric MEMS Microphones

MEMS Microphone Market by Application

Mobile Handsets

Other Consumer Electronics

Hearing Aids

IoT, and VR

Others

MEMS Microphone Market Benefits

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the “Global MEMS Microphones Market”. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an insight on the latest trends, current market scenario, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalists to understand revenue opportunities across different segments to take better decisions.