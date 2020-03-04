Life Science Instrumentation Market Growth Insight Analysis 2019-2025

In 2018, the market size of Life Science Instrumentation Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Life Science Instrumentation .

This report studies the global market size of Life Science Instrumentation , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Life Science Instrumentation Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Life Science Instrumentation history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Life Science Instrumentation market, the following companies are covered:

Market: Dynamics

The drivers and restraints affecting the global life sciences instrumentation market are described in detail in the report. The global life sciences instrumentation market has taken on an important role in several sectors in recent years, leading to a confluence of several factors having a telling impact on the market’s growth trajectory. The likely effect of the most important drivers and restraints for the life sciences instrumentation market is studied in the report in order to provide readers with a clear idea of how the market is likely to develop over the coming years. Major drivers working for the global life sciences instrumentation market include the rising government support to the life sciences sector and the rising utilization of advances in the life sciences sector in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry.

Global Life Science Instrumentation Market: Segmentation

The report presents a detailed look at all leading segments of the global life sciences instrumentation market in order to provide readers with a clear picture of the granular structure of the market. The report segments the global life sciences instrumentation market by end use, application, technique, and geography and presents historical figures regarding the leading segments to illustrate the historical growth trajectory of the segments as well as their growth prospects in the coming years.

By technique, the report segments the global life sciences instrumentation market into spectroscopy, chromatography, PCR, immunoassays, clinical chemistry analyzers, flow cytometry, and others. Spectroscopy is the largest segment of the global life sciences instrumentation market by technique and is likely to retain dominance over the forecast period due to its widespread use. Spectroscopy accounted for 29.4% of the global life sciences instrumentation market in 2017 and is likely to retain a similar level of dominance over the forecast period.

Geographically, North America is likely to dominate the global life sciences instrumentation market over the coming years due to rapid growth of the life sciences sector in developed countries such as the U.S. The North America market for life sciences instrumentation was valued at US$18.6 bn in 2017 and is likely to rise to more than US$28 bn by 2022. However, Asia Pacific except Japan is expected to exhibit the most promising growth, with the region expected to exhibit a robust 8.6% CAGR over the 2017-2022 forecast period.

Competitive Dynamics

The report describes the competitive dynamics of the global life sciences instrumentation market in detail by profiling the leading players operating in the market. Key players profiled in the report include Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Perkinelmer Inc., GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, Bruker Corporation, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Eppendorf AG, and Shimadzu Corporation.

