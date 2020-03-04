Ink Resins Market Top Companies, Business Insights, Growth,Global Market Share, Global Market Size, Trends, Sales, Revenue, Forecast and Detailed Analysis
segmented as follows:
Global Ink Resins Market, by Type
- Modified Rosins
- Hydrocarbon Resins
- Modified Cellulose
- Acrylic
- Polyamide
- Polyurethane
Global Ink Resins Market, by Printing Process
- Lithography
- Flexography
- Gravure
- Digital
- Others (Including Screen Printing)
Global Ink Resins Market, by Printing Ink
- Water-based
- Solvent-based
- UV-cured
- Oil-based
Global Ink Resins Market, by Application
- Packaging
- Publishing
- Commercial Printing
- Others (Including Marketing Material)
Global Ink Resins Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- Ink resins can be defined as materials that impart important characteristics to printing inks. These characteristics include viscosity, strong pigment adhesion properties, high solid content, gloss, and improvement in pigment wetting.
- Modified rosin is the most commonly used type of ink resins. It is primarily used to impart color to printing inks and color adhesion properties to various surfaces.
- Printing inks required in the lithography printing process consume ink resins in large amounts
- Among printing inks, the solvent-based segment accounts for a major share of the global ink resins market, due to ease of use, low price, and ease of availability of solvent-based printing inks
- Packaging is the most common application of printing inks. The global packaging industry is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Thus, consumption of ink resins in the packaging segment is estimated to increase in the near future.
- Among regions, Asia Pacific is a leading consumer of ink resins. Large quantities of printing inks are manufactured in the region and ink resins are required in this manufacture.
- The global ink resins market is relatively consolidated. Multinational companies, such as BASF SE, The Dow Chemicals Company, Evonik Industries, and Lawter Inc., account for a major share of the global market.
- The global ink resins market is likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, primarily due to increase in the efficiency of the printing process that has resulted in less requirement for printing inks
