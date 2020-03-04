Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market Latest Advancements, Developments and Future Scope 2018 to 2026
Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market size reached US$ 291.3 Mn in 2017 and US$ 418.2 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.72 % during forecast period.
Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market is segmented into products and services, sample type, and end-user, and region. In terms of products and services, the Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market is segmented into resins, columns, HIC columns, buffers, and other. Sample type is divided into monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and other samples. The end user is divided into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. Geographically, the global hydrophobic interaction chromatography market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
In terms of sample type, the monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to grow at the high CAGR during the study period. This can be attributed to the increasing application of CVD, infectious diseases, and cancer.
Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography is a technique which separates molecules based on their hydrophobicity. This technique purifies proteins without moving biological activities. The factors such as growing demand for monoclonal antibodies and rising R&D paying out in biopharmaceuticals are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the lack of highly qualified and skilled labor may difficult for the growth of the market over the assessment period.
Geographically, hydrophobic interaction chromatography market is spread into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the high CAGR over the next few years. This growth is primarily driven by the increased research and development activities in countries such as China and India increasing number of CROs, CMOs, and research institutes in these emerging economies.
The key players in the hydrophobic interaction chromatography market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare, Tosoh Corporation, Waters Corporation, Geon Technology, Sepax Technologies, JNC Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Danaher Corporation, and Avant or Performance Materials.
Scope of Global Hydrophobic interaction chromatography Market:
Global Hydrophobic interaction chromatography Market by Product and Services:
Resins
Columns
HCI Columns
Buffers
Others
Global Hydrophobic interaction chromatography Market by Sample Type:
Monoclonal Antibodies
Vaccines
Other Samples
Global Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market, by End User
Pharmaceutical
Biopharmaceutical
Global Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market, by Region
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East & Africa.
