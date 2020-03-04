Global Read-Only Memory (ROM) Market 2020, by Product-Types, Market Dynamics, Application, Growth Prospects, Top Players Analysis and Demand Insights 2025
The read-only memory is a type of semiconductor memory that, once stored, can no longer be changed or deleted, and the content does not disappear when the power is turned off.
The Read-Only Memory(ROM) market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Read-Only Memory(ROM).
This report presents the worldwide Read-Only Memory(ROM) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Microchip
Holtek Semiconductor
Maxim
ON Semiconductor
ROHM
STMicroelectronics
Renesas
Macronix
Mushkin
Kingston
G.SKILL International Enterprise
ISSI
Cypress Semiconductor
Texas Instruments
Read-Only Memory(ROM) Breakdown Data by Type
Mask ROM
PROM
EPROM
EEPROM
Flash Memory
Read-Only Memory(ROM) Breakdown Data by Application
Camera
Computer
Mobile Phone
Other Devices
Read-Only Memory(ROM) Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Other Regions
Read-Only Memory(ROM) Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Read-Only Memory(ROM) status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Read-Only Memory(ROM) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Read-Only Memory(ROM) :
History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Read-Only Memory(ROM) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Study Coverage
1.1 Read-Only Memory(ROM) Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Read-Only Memory(ROM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Mask ROM
1.4.3 PROM
1.4.4 EPROM
1.4.5 EEPROM
1.4.6 Flash Memory
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Read-Only Memory(ROM) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Camera
1.5.3 Computer
1.5.4 Mobile Phone
1.5.5 Other Devices
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 Global Read-Only Memory(ROM) Market Size
2.1.1 Global Read-Only Memory(ROM) Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Read-Only Memory(ROM) Production 2014-2025
2.2 Read-Only Memory(ROM) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Read-Only Memory(ROM) Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Read-Only Memory(ROM) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Read-Only Memory(ROM) Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Read-Only Memory(ROM) Market
2.4 Key Trends for Read-Only Memory(ROM) Markets & Products
Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Read-Only Memory(ROM) Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Read-Only Memory(ROM) Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Read-Only Memory(ROM) Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Read-Only Memory(ROM) Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Read-Only Memory(ROM) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Read-Only Memory(ROM) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Read-Only Memory(ROM) Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Read-Only Memory(ROM) Production by Regions
4.1 Global Read-Only Memory(ROM) Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Read-Only Memory(ROM) Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Read-Only Memory(ROM) Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Read-Only Memory(ROM) Production
4.2.2 United States Read-Only Memory(ROM) Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States Read-Only Memory(ROM) Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Read-Only Memory(ROM) Production
4.3.2 Europe Read-Only Memory(ROM) Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Read-Only Memory(ROM) Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Read-Only Memory(ROM) Production
4.4.2 China Read-Only Memory(ROM) Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China Read-Only Memory(ROM) Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan Read-Only Memory(ROM) Production
4.5.2 Japan Read-Only Memory(ROM) Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan Read-Only Memory(ROM) Import & Export
4.6 South Korea
4.6.1 South Korea Read-Only Memory(ROM) Production
4.6.2 South Korea Read-Only Memory(ROM) Revenue
4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea
4.6.4 South Korea Read-Only Memory(ROM) Import & Export
4.7 Other Regions
4.7.1 Taiwan
4.7.2 India
4.7.3 Southeast Asia
Chapter Five: Read-Only Memory(ROM) Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Read-Only Memory(ROM) Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Read-Only Memory(ROM) Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Read-Only Memory(ROM) Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Read-Only Memory(ROM) Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Read-Only Memory(ROM) Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Read-Only Memory(ROM) Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Read-Only Memory(ROM) Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Read-Only Memory(ROM) Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Read-Only Memory(ROM) Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America Read-Only Memory(ROM) Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America Read-Only Memory(ROM) Consumption by Country
5.5.3 Brazil
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Read-Only Memory(ROM) Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Read-Only Memory(ROM) Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 GCC Countries
5.6.4 Egypt
5.6.5 South Africa
Chapter Six: Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Read-Only Memory(ROM) Production by Type
6.2 Global Read-Only Memory(ROM) Revenue by Type
6.3 Read-Only Memory(ROM) Price by Type
Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Read-Only Memory(ROM) Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global Read-Only Memory(ROM) Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Read-Only Memory(ROM) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Microchip
8.1.1 Microchip Company Details
8.1.2 Company Overview
8.1.3 Microchip Read-Only Memory(ROM) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.1.4 Microchip Read-Only Memory(ROM) Product Description
8.1.5 Microchip Recent Development
8.2 Holtek Semiconductor
8.2.1 Holtek Semiconductor Company Details
8.2.2 Company Overview
8.2.3 Holtek Semiconductor Read-Only Memory(ROM) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.2.4 Holtek Semiconductor Read-Only Memory(ROM) Product Description
8.2.5 Holtek Semiconductor Recent Development
8.3 Maxim
8.3.1 Maxim Company Details
8.3.2 Company Overview
8.3.3 Maxim Read-Only Memory(ROM) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.3.4 Maxim Read-Only Memory(ROM) Product Description
8.3.5 Maxim Recent Development
8.4 ON Semiconductor
8.4.1 ON Semiconductor Company Details
8.4.2 Company Overview
8.4.3 ON Semiconductor Read-Only Memory(ROM) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.4.4 ON Semiconductor Read-Only Memory(ROM) Product Description
8.4.5 ON Semiconductor Recent Development
8.5 ROHM
8.5.1 ROHM Company Details
8.5.2 Company Overview
8.5.3 ROHM Read-Only Memory(ROM) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.5.4 ROHM Read-Only Memory(ROM) Product Description
8.5.5 ROHM Recent Development
8.6 STMicroelectronics
8.6.1 STMicroelectronics Company Details
8.6.2 Company Overview
8.6.3 STMicroelectronics Read-Only Memory(ROM) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.6.4 STMicroelectronics Read-Only Memory(ROM) Product Description
8.6.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development
8.7 Renesas
8.7.1 Renesas Company Details
8.7.2 Company Overview
8.7.3 Renesas Read-Only Memory(ROM) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.7.4 Renesas Read-Only Memory(ROM) Product Description
8.7.5 Renesas Recent Development
8.8 Macronix
8.8.1 Macronix Company Details
8.8.2 Company Overview
8.8.3 Macronix Read-Only Memory(ROM) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.8.4 Macronix Read-Only Memory(ROM) Product Description
8.8.5 Macronix Recent Development
8.9 Mushkin
8.9.1 Mushkin Company Details
8.9.2 Company Overview
8.9.3 Mushkin Read-Only Memory(ROM) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.9.4 Mushkin Read-Only Memory(ROM) Product Description
8.9.5 Mushkin Recent Development
8.10 Kingston
8.10.1 Kingston Company Details
8.10.2 Company Overview
8.10.3 Kingston Read-Only Memory(ROM) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.10.4 Kingston Read-Only Memory(ROM) Product Description
8.10.5 Kingston Recent Development
8.11 G.SKILL International Enterprise
8.12 ISSI
8.13 Cypress Semiconductor
8.14 Texas Instruments
Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts
9.1 Read-Only Memory(ROM) Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global Read-Only Memory(ROM) Production Forecast 2019-2025
9.1.2 Global Read-Only Memory(ROM) Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
9.2 Read-Only Memory(ROM) Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Read-Only Memory(ROM) Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Read-Only Memory(ROM) Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Read-Only Memory(ROM) Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Read-Only Memory(ROM) Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Read-Only Memory(ROM) Revenue Forecast by Type
Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast
10.1 Read-Only Memory(ROM) Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Read-Only Memory(ROM) Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Read-Only Memory(ROM) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Read-Only Memory(ROM) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Read-Only Memory(ROM) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 South Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Read-Only Memory(ROM) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Read-Only Memory(ROM) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
10.7.2 GCC Countries
10.7.3 Egypt
10.7.4 South Africa
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Read-Only Memory(ROM) Sales Channels
11.2.2 Read-Only Memory(ROM) Distributors
11.3 Read-Only Memory(ROM) Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Market Risks/Restraints
12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Read-Only Memory(ROM) Study
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
