Global LEO Satellite Communication Market 2020: Top Trend, Size and Growth, Key Insights, Segmentation, Key Regions and Future Forecast till 2025

Description

Low earth orbits (LEO) are satellite systems used in telecommunication, which orbit between 400 and 1,000 miles above the earth’s surface. They are used mainly for data communication such as email, video conferencing and paging.

According to this study, over the next five years the LEO Satellite Communication market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in LEO Satellite Communication business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of LEO Satellite Communication market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the LEO Satellite Communication value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

<50 Kg

50-500 Kg

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Commercial

Military

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

SpaceX

LeoSat

OneWeb

Boeing

Thales Alenia Space

Space Systems Loral

Lockheed Martin

Planet Labs

Northrop Grumman

Kepler Communications

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global LEO Satellite Communication market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of LEO Satellite Communication market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global LEO Satellite Communication players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the LEO Satellite Communication with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of LEO Satellite Communication submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global LEO Satellite Communication Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global LEO Satellite Communication Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 LEO Satellite Communication Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 LEO Satellite Communication Segment by Type

2.2.1 <50 Kg

2.2.2 50-500 Kg

2.2.3 >500 Kg

2.3 LEO Satellite Communication Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global LEO Satellite Communication Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global LEO Satellite Communication Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 LEO Satellite Communication Segment by Application

2.4.1 Commercial

2.4.2 Military

2.4.3 Others

2.5 LEO Satellite Communication Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global LEO Satellite Communication Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global LEO Satellite Communication Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global LEO Satellite Communication by Players

3.1 Global LEO Satellite Communication Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global LEO Satellite Communication Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global LEO Satellite Communication Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global LEO Satellite Communication Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 LEO Satellite Communication by Regions

4.1 LEO Satellite Communication Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas LEO Satellite Communication Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC LEO Satellite Communication Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe LEO Satellite Communication Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa LEO Satellite Communication Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas LEO Satellite Communication Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas LEO Satellite Communication Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas LEO Satellite Communication Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC LEO Satellite Communication Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC LEO Satellite Communication Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC LEO Satellite Communication Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe LEO Satellite Communication by Countries

7.2 Europe LEO Satellite Communication Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe LEO Satellite Communication Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa LEO Satellite Communication by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa LEO Satellite Communication Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa LEO Satellite Communication Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global LEO Satellite Communication Market Forecast

10.1 Global LEO Satellite Communication Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global LEO Satellite Communication Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global LEO Satellite Communication Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global LEO Satellite Communication Forecast by Type

10.8 Global LEO Satellite Communication Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 SpaceX

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 LEO Satellite Communication Product Offered

11.1.3 SpaceX LEO Satellite Communication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 SpaceX News

11.2 LeoSat

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 LEO Satellite Communication Product Offered

11.2.3 LeoSat LEO Satellite Communication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 LeoSat News

11.3 OneWeb

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 LEO Satellite Communication Product Offered

11.3.3 OneWeb LEO Satellite Communication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 OneWeb News

11.4 Boeing

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 LEO Satellite Communication Product Offered

11.4.3 Boeing LEO Satellite Communication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Boeing News

11.5 Thales Alenia Space

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 LEO Satellite Communication Product Offered

11.5.3 Thales Alenia Space LEO Satellite Communication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Thales Alenia Space News

11.6 Space Systems Loral

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 LEO Satellite Communication Product Offered

11.6.3 Space Systems Loral LEO Satellite Communication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Space Systems Loral News

11.7 Lockheed Martin

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 LEO Satellite Communication Product Offered

11.7.3 Lockheed Martin LEO Satellite Communication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Lockheed Martin News

11.8 Planet Labs

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 LEO Satellite Communication Product Offered

11.8.3 Planet Labs LEO Satellite Communication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Planet Labs News

11.9 Northrop Grumman

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 LEO Satellite Communication Product Offered

11.9.3 Northrop Grumman LEO Satellite Communication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Northrop Grumman News

11.10 Kepler Communications

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 LEO Satellite Communication Product Offered

11.10.3 Kepler Communications LEO Satellite Communication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Kepler Communications News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

