Global LEO Satellite Communication Market 2020: Top Trend, Size and Growth, Key Insights, Segmentation, Key Regions and Future Forecast till 2025
Description
Low earth orbits (LEO) are satellite systems used in telecommunication, which orbit between 400 and 1,000 miles above the earth’s surface. They are used mainly for data communication such as email, video conferencing and paging.
According to this study, over the next five years the LEO Satellite Communication market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in LEO Satellite Communication business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of LEO Satellite Communication market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the LEO Satellite Communication value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
<50 Kg
50-500 Kg
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Commercial
Military
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
SpaceX
LeoSat
OneWeb
Boeing
Thales Alenia Space
Space Systems Loral
Lockheed Martin
Planet Labs
Northrop Grumman
Kepler Communications
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global LEO Satellite Communication market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of LEO Satellite Communication market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global LEO Satellite Communication players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the LEO Satellite Communication with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of LEO Satellite Communication submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global LEO Satellite Communication Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global LEO Satellite Communication Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 LEO Satellite Communication Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 LEO Satellite Communication Segment by Type
2.2.1 <50 Kg
2.2.2 50-500 Kg
2.2.3 >500 Kg
2.3 LEO Satellite Communication Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global LEO Satellite Communication Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global LEO Satellite Communication Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 LEO Satellite Communication Segment by Application
2.4.1 Commercial
2.4.2 Military
2.4.3 Others
2.5 LEO Satellite Communication Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global LEO Satellite Communication Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global LEO Satellite Communication Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global LEO Satellite Communication by Players
3.1 Global LEO Satellite Communication Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global LEO Satellite Communication Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global LEO Satellite Communication Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global LEO Satellite Communication Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 LEO Satellite Communication by Regions
4.1 LEO Satellite Communication Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas LEO Satellite Communication Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC LEO Satellite Communication Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe LEO Satellite Communication Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa LEO Satellite Communication Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas LEO Satellite Communication Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas LEO Satellite Communication Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas LEO Satellite Communication Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC LEO Satellite Communication Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC LEO Satellite Communication Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC LEO Satellite Communication Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe LEO Satellite Communication by Countries
7.2 Europe LEO Satellite Communication Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe LEO Satellite Communication Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa LEO Satellite Communication by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa LEO Satellite Communication Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa LEO Satellite Communication Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global LEO Satellite Communication Market Forecast
10.1 Global LEO Satellite Communication Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global LEO Satellite Communication Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global LEO Satellite Communication Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global LEO Satellite Communication Forecast by Type
10.8 Global LEO Satellite Communication Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 SpaceX
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 LEO Satellite Communication Product Offered
11.1.3 SpaceX LEO Satellite Communication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 SpaceX News
11.2 LeoSat
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 LEO Satellite Communication Product Offered
11.2.3 LeoSat LEO Satellite Communication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 LeoSat News
11.3 OneWeb
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 LEO Satellite Communication Product Offered
11.3.3 OneWeb LEO Satellite Communication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 OneWeb News
11.4 Boeing
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 LEO Satellite Communication Product Offered
11.4.3 Boeing LEO Satellite Communication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Boeing News
11.5 Thales Alenia Space
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 LEO Satellite Communication Product Offered
11.5.3 Thales Alenia Space LEO Satellite Communication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Thales Alenia Space News
11.6 Space Systems Loral
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 LEO Satellite Communication Product Offered
11.6.3 Space Systems Loral LEO Satellite Communication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Space Systems Loral News
11.7 Lockheed Martin
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 LEO Satellite Communication Product Offered
11.7.3 Lockheed Martin LEO Satellite Communication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Lockheed Martin News
11.8 Planet Labs
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 LEO Satellite Communication Product Offered
11.8.3 Planet Labs LEO Satellite Communication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Planet Labs News
11.9 Northrop Grumman
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 LEO Satellite Communication Product Offered
11.9.3 Northrop Grumman LEO Satellite Communication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Northrop Grumman News
11.10 Kepler Communications
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 LEO Satellite Communication Product Offered
11.10.3 Kepler Communications LEO Satellite Communication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Kepler Communications News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
Links:
