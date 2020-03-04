Global Intellectual Property Software Market 2020 Top Companies, Trends, Business Opportunities, Segmentation Analysis, Demand and Forecast 2023

Description

Intellectual property software enables user and organizations to effectively and efficiently manage and protect their intellectual properties. In addition, intellectual property software also helps to gain and maintain patents, trademarks, licenses, rights and others such as agreements across the intellectual property lifecycle.

Currently, there are many players in this market. CPA Global, Clarivate, PatSnap, Dennemeyer, Anaqua, Questel, IBM, Ipfolio and some others are playing important roles in Intellectual Property Software industry. The market is relatively dispersed for now and but is seeing to be more concentrated.

There are many different types of Intellectual Property Software. The market can be segmented into: Trademark IP Management Software, Patent IP Management Software, Copyright IP Management Software, Design IP Management Software, Litigation IP Management Software and etc. Patent IP Management Software is the most commonly used and efficient types and took 43.19% market share in 2018. By application, Pharma & Healthcare is the largest consumer group, with market share of 26.78% in 2018.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

According to this study, over the next five years the Intellectual Property Software market will register a 15.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5089.6 million by 2024, from US$ 2499.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Intellectual Property Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Intellectual Property Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Intellectual Property Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Trademark IP Management Software

Patent IP Management Software

Design IP Management Software

Litigation IP Management Software

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Government

Pharma & Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Electronics

Manufacturing

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

CPA Global

Clarivate

PatSnap

Dennemeyer

Anaqua

Questel

IBM

Ipfolio

TORViC Technologies

Ipan GmbH

Minesoft

Computer Packages Inc (CPi)

Bizsolution Software

AppColl

O P Solutions

TrademarkNow

Patrix

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Intellectual Property Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Intellectual Property Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Intellectual Property Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Intellectual Property Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Intellectual Property Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Intellectual Property Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Intellectual Property Software Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Intellectual Property Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Intellectual Property Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 Trademark IP Management Software

2.2.2 Patent IP Management Software

2.2.3 Copyright IP Management Software

2.2.4 Design IP Management Software

2.2.5 Litigation IP Management Software

2.2.6 Others

2.3 Intellectual Property Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Intellectual Property Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Intellectual Property Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Intellectual Property Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 BFSI

2.4.2 Government

2.4.3 Pharma & Healthcare

2.4.4 IT & Telecommunication

2.4.5 Electronics

2.4.6 Manufacturing

2.4.7 Others

2.5 Intellectual Property Software Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Intellectual Property Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Intellectual Property Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Intellectual Property Software by Players

3.1 Global Intellectual Property Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Intellectual Property Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Intellectual Property Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Intellectual Property Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Intellectual Property Software by Regions

4.1 Intellectual Property Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Intellectual Property Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Intellectual Property Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Intellectual Property Software Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Intellectual Property Software Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Intellectual Property Software Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Intellectual Property Software Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Intellectual Property Software Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Intellectual Property Software Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Intellectual Property Software Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Intellectual Property Software Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Intellectual Property Software by Countries

7.2 Europe Intellectual Property Software Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Intellectual Property Software Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Intellectual Property Software by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Intellectual Property Software Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Intellectual Property Software Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Intellectual Property Software Market Forecast

10.1 Global Intellectual Property Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Intellectual Property Software Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Intellectual Property Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Intellectual Property Software Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Intellectual Property Software Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 CPA Global

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Intellectual Property Software Product Offered

11.1.3 CPA Global Intellectual Property Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 CPA Global News

11.2 Clarivate

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Intellectual Property Software Product Offered

11.2.3 Clarivate Intellectual Property Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Clarivate News

11.3 PatSnap

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Intellectual Property Software Product Offered

11.3.3 PatSnap Intellectual Property Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 PatSnap News

11.4 Dennemeyer

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Intellectual Property Software Product Offered

11.4.3 Dennemeyer Intellectual Property Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Dennemeyer News

11.5 Anaqua

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Intellectual Property Software Product Offered

11.5.3 Anaqua Intellectual Property Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Anaqua News

11.6 Questel

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Intellectual Property Software Product Offered

11.6.3 Questel Intellectual Property Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Questel News

11.7 IBM

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Intellectual Property Software Product Offered

11.7.3 IBM Intellectual Property Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 IBM News

11.8 Ipfolio

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Intellectual Property Software Product Offered

11.8.3 Ipfolio Intellectual Property Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Ipfolio News

11.9 TORViC Technologies

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Intellectual Property Software Product Offered

11.9.3 TORViC Technologies Intellectual Property Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 TORViC Technologies News

11.10 Ipan GmbH

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Intellectual Property Software Product Offered

11.10.3 Ipan GmbH Intellectual Property Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Ipan GmbH News

11.11 Minesoft

11.12 Computer Packages Inc (CPi)

11.13 Bizsolution Software

11.14 AppColl

11.15 O P Solutions

11.16 TrademarkNow

11.17 Patrix

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

