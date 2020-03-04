Global Intellectual Property Software Market 2020 Top Companies, Trends, Business Opportunities, Segmentation Analysis, Demand and Forecast 2023
Description
Intellectual property software enables user and organizations to effectively and efficiently manage and protect their intellectual properties. In addition, intellectual property software also helps to gain and maintain patents, trademarks, licenses, rights and others such as agreements across the intellectual property lifecycle.
Currently, there are many players in this market. CPA Global, Clarivate, PatSnap, Dennemeyer, Anaqua, Questel, IBM, Ipfolio and some others are playing important roles in Intellectual Property Software industry. The market is relatively dispersed for now and but is seeing to be more concentrated.
There are many different types of Intellectual Property Software. The market can be segmented into: Trademark IP Management Software, Patent IP Management Software, Copyright IP Management Software, Design IP Management Software, Litigation IP Management Software and etc. Patent IP Management Software is the most commonly used and efficient types and took 43.19% market share in 2018. By application, Pharma & Healthcare is the largest consumer group, with market share of 26.78% in 2018.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
According to this study, over the next five years the Intellectual Property Software market will register a 15.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5089.6 million by 2024, from US$ 2499.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Intellectual Property Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Intellectual Property Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Intellectual Property Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Trademark IP Management Software
Patent IP Management Software
Design IP Management Software
Litigation IP Management Software
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
BFSI
Government
Pharma & Healthcare
IT & Telecommunication
Electronics
Manufacturing
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
CPA Global
Clarivate
PatSnap
Dennemeyer
Anaqua
Questel
IBM
Ipfolio
TORViC Technologies
Ipan GmbH
Minesoft
Computer Packages Inc (CPi)
Bizsolution Software
AppColl
O P Solutions
TrademarkNow
Patrix
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Intellectual Property Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Intellectual Property Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Intellectual Property Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Intellectual Property Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Intellectual Property Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Intellectual Property Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Intellectual Property Software Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Intellectual Property Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Intellectual Property Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 Trademark IP Management Software
2.2.2 Patent IP Management Software
2.2.3 Copyright IP Management Software
2.2.4 Design IP Management Software
2.2.5 Litigation IP Management Software
2.2.6 Others
2.3 Intellectual Property Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Intellectual Property Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Intellectual Property Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Intellectual Property Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 BFSI
2.4.2 Government
2.4.3 Pharma & Healthcare
2.4.4 IT & Telecommunication
2.4.5 Electronics
2.4.6 Manufacturing
2.4.7 Others
2.5 Intellectual Property Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Intellectual Property Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Intellectual Property Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Intellectual Property Software by Players
3.1 Global Intellectual Property Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Intellectual Property Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Intellectual Property Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Intellectual Property Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Intellectual Property Software by Regions
4.1 Intellectual Property Software Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Intellectual Property Software Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Intellectual Property Software Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Intellectual Property Software Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Intellectual Property Software Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Intellectual Property Software Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Intellectual Property Software Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Intellectual Property Software Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Intellectual Property Software Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Intellectual Property Software Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Intellectual Property Software Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Intellectual Property Software by Countries
7.2 Europe Intellectual Property Software Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Intellectual Property Software Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Intellectual Property Software by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Intellectual Property Software Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Intellectual Property Software Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Intellectual Property Software Market Forecast
10.1 Global Intellectual Property Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Intellectual Property Software Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Intellectual Property Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Intellectual Property Software Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Intellectual Property Software Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 CPA Global
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Intellectual Property Software Product Offered
11.1.3 CPA Global Intellectual Property Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 CPA Global News
11.2 Clarivate
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Intellectual Property Software Product Offered
11.2.3 Clarivate Intellectual Property Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Clarivate News
11.3 PatSnap
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Intellectual Property Software Product Offered
11.3.3 PatSnap Intellectual Property Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 PatSnap News
11.4 Dennemeyer
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Intellectual Property Software Product Offered
11.4.3 Dennemeyer Intellectual Property Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Dennemeyer News
11.5 Anaqua
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Intellectual Property Software Product Offered
11.5.3 Anaqua Intellectual Property Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Anaqua News
11.6 Questel
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Intellectual Property Software Product Offered
11.6.3 Questel Intellectual Property Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Questel News
11.7 IBM
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Intellectual Property Software Product Offered
11.7.3 IBM Intellectual Property Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 IBM News
11.8 Ipfolio
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Intellectual Property Software Product Offered
11.8.3 Ipfolio Intellectual Property Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Ipfolio News
11.9 TORViC Technologies
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Intellectual Property Software Product Offered
11.9.3 TORViC Technologies Intellectual Property Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 TORViC Technologies News
11.10 Ipan GmbH
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Intellectual Property Software Product Offered
11.10.3 Ipan GmbH Intellectual Property Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Ipan GmbH News
11.11 Minesoft
11.12 Computer Packages Inc (CPi)
11.13 Bizsolution Software
11.14 AppColl
11.15 O P Solutions
11.16 TrademarkNow
11.17 Patrix
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
