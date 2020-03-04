Global ePayment Gateway Market 2020-2025: Growth Trends, Key Insights, Advanced Technologies, Regional Demand and Top Players Analysis

Description

According to this study, over the next five years the ePayment Gateway market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in ePayment Gateway business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of ePayment Gateway market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the ePayment Gateway value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Pro/Self-Hosted Payment Gateways

Local Bank Integrates

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

SMEs

Large Enterprises

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

PayPal

Stripe

Amazon Payments

Authorize.net

WorldPay

Adyen

CCBill

2Checkout

FirstData

SecurePay

PayU

MOLPay

Paymill

GMO

Alipay

Tenpay

Ping++

Boleto Bancário

CashU

OneCard

Wirecard

WebMoney

Realex

BlueSnap

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global ePayment Gateway market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of ePayment Gateway market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global ePayment Gateway players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the ePayment Gateway with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of ePayment Gateway submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global ePayment Gateway Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global ePayment Gateway Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 ePayment Gateway Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 ePayment Gateway Segment by Type

2.2.1 Pro/Self-Hosted Payment Gateways

2.2.2 Local Bank Integrates

2.2.3 Platform Based Payment Gateway Solution

2.2.4 Other

2.3 ePayment Gateway Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global ePayment Gateway Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global ePayment Gateway Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 ePayment Gateway Segment by Application

2.4.1 SMEs

2.4.2 Large Enterprises

2.5 ePayment Gateway Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global ePayment Gateway Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global ePayment Gateway Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global ePayment Gateway by Players

3.1 Global ePayment Gateway Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global ePayment Gateway Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global ePayment Gateway Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global ePayment Gateway Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 ePayment Gateway by Regions

4.1 ePayment Gateway Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas ePayment Gateway Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC ePayment Gateway Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe ePayment Gateway Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa ePayment Gateway Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas ePayment Gateway Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas ePayment Gateway Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas ePayment Gateway Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC ePayment Gateway Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC ePayment Gateway Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC ePayment Gateway Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe ePayment Gateway by Countries

7.2 Europe ePayment Gateway Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe ePayment Gateway Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa ePayment Gateway by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa ePayment Gateway Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa ePayment Gateway Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global ePayment Gateway Market Forecast

10.1 Global ePayment Gateway Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global ePayment Gateway Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global ePayment Gateway Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global ePayment Gateway Forecast by Type

10.8 Global ePayment Gateway Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 PayPal

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 ePayment Gateway Product Offered

11.1.3 PayPal ePayment Gateway Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 PayPal News

11.2 Stripe

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 ePayment Gateway Product Offered

11.2.3 Stripe ePayment Gateway Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Stripe News

11.3 Amazon Payments

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 ePayment Gateway Product Offered

11.3.3 Amazon Payments ePayment Gateway Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Amazon Payments News

11.4 Authorize.net

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 ePayment Gateway Product Offered

11.4.3 Authorize.net ePayment Gateway Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Authorize.net News

11.5 WorldPay

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 ePayment Gateway Product Offered

11.5.3 WorldPay ePayment Gateway Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 WorldPay News

11.6 Adyen

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 ePayment Gateway Product Offered

11.6.3 Adyen ePayment Gateway Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Adyen News

11.7 CCBill

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 ePayment Gateway Product Offered

11.7.3 CCBill ePayment Gateway Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 CCBill News

11.8 2Checkout

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 ePayment Gateway Product Offered

11.8.3 2Checkout ePayment Gateway Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 2Checkout News

11.9 FirstData

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 ePayment Gateway Product Offered

11.9.3 FirstData ePayment Gateway Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 FirstData News

11.10 SecurePay

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 ePayment Gateway Product Offered

11.10.3 SecurePay ePayment Gateway Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 SecurePay News

11.11 PayU

11.12 MOLPay

11.13 Paymill

11.14 GMO

11.15 Alipay

11.16 Tenpay

11.17 Ping++

11.18 Boleto Bancário

11.19 CashU

11.20 OneCard

11.21 Wirecard

11.22 WebMoney

11.23 Realex

11.24 BlueSnap

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

