Global ePayment Gateway Market 2020-2025: Growth Trends, Key Insights, Advanced Technologies, Regional Demand and Top Players Analysis
Description
According to this study, over the next five years the ePayment Gateway market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in ePayment Gateway business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of ePayment Gateway market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the ePayment Gateway value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Pro/Self-Hosted Payment Gateways
Local Bank Integrates
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
SMEs
Large Enterprises
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
PayPal
Stripe
Amazon Payments
Authorize.net
WorldPay
Adyen
CCBill
2Checkout
FirstData
SecurePay
PayU
MOLPay
Paymill
GMO
Alipay
Tenpay
Ping++
Boleto Bancário
CashU
OneCard
Wirecard
WebMoney
Realex
BlueSnap
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global ePayment Gateway market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of ePayment Gateway market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global ePayment Gateway players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the ePayment Gateway with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of ePayment Gateway submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global ePayment Gateway Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global ePayment Gateway Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 ePayment Gateway Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 ePayment Gateway Segment by Type
2.2.1 Pro/Self-Hosted Payment Gateways
2.2.2 Local Bank Integrates
2.2.3 Platform Based Payment Gateway Solution
2.2.4 Other
2.3 ePayment Gateway Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global ePayment Gateway Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global ePayment Gateway Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 ePayment Gateway Segment by Application
2.4.1 SMEs
2.4.2 Large Enterprises
2.5 ePayment Gateway Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global ePayment Gateway Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global ePayment Gateway Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global ePayment Gateway by Players
3.1 Global ePayment Gateway Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global ePayment Gateway Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global ePayment Gateway Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global ePayment Gateway Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 ePayment Gateway by Regions
4.1 ePayment Gateway Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas ePayment Gateway Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC ePayment Gateway Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe ePayment Gateway Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa ePayment Gateway Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas ePayment Gateway Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas ePayment Gateway Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas ePayment Gateway Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC ePayment Gateway Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC ePayment Gateway Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC ePayment Gateway Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe ePayment Gateway by Countries
7.2 Europe ePayment Gateway Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe ePayment Gateway Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa ePayment Gateway by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa ePayment Gateway Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa ePayment Gateway Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global ePayment Gateway Market Forecast
10.1 Global ePayment Gateway Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global ePayment Gateway Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global ePayment Gateway Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global ePayment Gateway Forecast by Type
10.8 Global ePayment Gateway Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 PayPal
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 ePayment Gateway Product Offered
11.1.3 PayPal ePayment Gateway Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 PayPal News
11.2 Stripe
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 ePayment Gateway Product Offered
11.2.3 Stripe ePayment Gateway Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Stripe News
11.3 Amazon Payments
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 ePayment Gateway Product Offered
11.3.3 Amazon Payments ePayment Gateway Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Amazon Payments News
11.4 Authorize.net
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 ePayment Gateway Product Offered
11.4.3 Authorize.net ePayment Gateway Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Authorize.net News
11.5 WorldPay
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 ePayment Gateway Product Offered
11.5.3 WorldPay ePayment Gateway Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 WorldPay News
11.6 Adyen
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 ePayment Gateway Product Offered
11.6.3 Adyen ePayment Gateway Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Adyen News
11.7 CCBill
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 ePayment Gateway Product Offered
11.7.3 CCBill ePayment Gateway Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 CCBill News
11.8 2Checkout
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 ePayment Gateway Product Offered
11.8.3 2Checkout ePayment Gateway Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 2Checkout News
11.9 FirstData
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 ePayment Gateway Product Offered
11.9.3 FirstData ePayment Gateway Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 FirstData News
11.10 SecurePay
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 ePayment Gateway Product Offered
11.10.3 SecurePay ePayment Gateway Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 SecurePay News
11.11 PayU
11.12 MOLPay
11.13 Paymill
11.14 GMO
11.15 Alipay
11.16 Tenpay
11.17 Ping++
11.18 Boleto Bancário
11.19 CashU
11.20 OneCard
11.21 Wirecard
11.22 WebMoney
11.23 Realex
11.24 BlueSnap
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
