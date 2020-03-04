Global C-reactive Protein Testing Market Report 2020, Latest Trends, Key Segments, Market Share, Growth Opportunities and Regional Outlook till 2025

Latest Trending report with Business Opportunities and Market Implementation offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis.

The global C-reactive protein (CRP) testing market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 1.5% during the forecast period of 2018 – 2023. C-reactive protein tests are blood tests, which measure the level of C-reactive protein and estimates if the person is suffering from heart attacks or strokes. This market is driven by the high research and development activities and rising burden of chronic and inflammatory diseases, globally. Based on the geographical regions, North America is a highly profitable region for many companies due to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rate of new technologies in testing devices and increasing research and development activities, which is expected to maintain its largest share in this market for the estimated period.





Increasing Prevalence of Inflammatory Disorders

C-reactive protein is one of the common test parameters used to assess, diagnose, and prognose inflammatory diseases in clinical practice. The concomitant occurrence of multiple stimuli of inflammation and influence of factors other than inflammation like smoking, obesity, and physical stress, reduce the specificity of CRP. A regular standardization of measurement techniques and reporting improve the utility of CRP in routine clinical practice. CRP has multiple applications in vitro and in vivo development of potential new compounds for inflammatory diseases. Thus, in the forecast period, the rising prevalence of inflammatory disorders plays a vital role in driving this market.





Other potential factors driving this market are increasing global incidence of endometriosis in women, the rise in funding toward the technological advancement in testing devices, as well as, the rise in the adoption of point of care devices.





Lack of Public Awareness for CRP Tests

The lack of public awareness regarding CRP testing is one of the primary hinderances for the C-reactive testing market. According to a published article of 2016 in Journal of Medicine, Radiology, Pathology & Surgery, in emerging countries such as India, more than 50% of population suffering from diabetes are unaware of the blood tests including CRP tests, for the early diagnosis of diabetes. This also includes the lack of awareness for these tests among clinicians and physicians along with a poor confidence in the usefulness of these tests especially in the emerging markets such as South Asian and African countries.





Another factor impeding this market is the availability of alternative treatments with higher accuracy in hospitals or clinical settings. The healthcare professionals have preference over other blood tests such as erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) tests when compared to C-reactive protein testing, which impedes the growth of this market.





United States to Dominate the Market

The United States is one of the primary markets for critical care diagnostics, and it is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period due to the presence of established multinational players such as LabCorp with multiple manufacturing plants, technological advancements, and well-established healthcare infrastructure. As per the various investigational studies conducted by the National Cancer Institute and the American Association for Cancer Research, showed elevated CRP levels for lungs cancers and colorectal cancer mortality, attracting many companies for investing in the research and development in CRP tests, raising its demand for treatment as well as early diagnosis of the diseases in the United States.





Key Developments in the Market

• January, 2018 – Meso Scale Diagnostic Llc, received 510 (k) clearance from the US FDA for its conventional C-reactive protein assay for in vitro diagnostic use in the United States.





Major players: ABAXIS, ABBOTT, DANAHER, HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD., LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS, MERCK KGAA, QUEST DIAGNOSTICS, RANDOX LABORATORIES LTD., SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS, AND THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC, amongst others.





Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

5.2.5 Competitive Rivalry

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Drivers

6.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Inflammatory Disorders

6.1.2 Increasing Global Incidence of Endometriosis in Women

6.1.3 Rise in Funding Toward the Technological Advancement in Testing Devices

6.1.4 Rise in the Adoption of Point of Care Devices

6.2 Restraints

6.2.1 Lack of Public Awareness

6.2.2 Availability of Alternative Treatments with Higher Accuracy

6.3 Opportunities

6.4 Key Challenges

7. Market Segmentation

7.1 By Assay Type

7.1.1 Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

7.1.2 Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA)

7.1.3 Immunoturbidimetric Assay

7.1.4 Others

7.2 By Application

7.2.1 Diabetes

7.2.2 Rheumatoid Arthritis

7.2.3 Cardiovascular Diseases

7.2.4 Inflammatory Bowel Disease

7.2.5 Cancer

7.2.6 Others

7.3 By Geography

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 United States

7.3.1.2 Canada

7.3.1.3 Mexico

7.3.1.4 Rest of North America

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 France

7.3.2.2 Germany

7.3.2.3 United Kingdom

7.3.2.4 Italy

7.3.2.5 Spain

7.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 China

7.3.3.2 Japan

7.3.3.3 India

7.3.3.4 Australia

7.3.3.5 South Korea

7.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.3.4 Middle East & Africa

7.3.4.1 GCC

7.3.4.2 South Africa

7.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7.3.5 South America

7.3.5.1 Brazil

7.3.5.2 Argentina

7.3.5.3 Rest of South America

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisition Analysis

8.2 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships

8.3 New Products Launches

9. Key Players

9.1 Abaxis

9.2 Abbott

9.3 Danaher

9.4 Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

9.5 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

9.6 Merck KGaA

9.7 Quest Diagnostics

9.8 Randox Laboratories Ltd

9.9 Siemens Healthineers

9.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

10. Future of the Market

11. Disclaimer

