Global Billing and Invoice System Market 2020 Demand, Trends and Growth by Business Opportunities, Latest Innovation, Technology Trends and Forecast 2025

Billing and invoicing software is used mostly to perform accounting and financial tasks. This type of system ranges from simple single-entry programs that include check writing and bookkeeping features to advanced double-entry apps that offer sophisticated features.

According to this study, over the next five years the Billing & Invoice System market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Billing & Invoice System business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Billing & Invoice System market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Billing & Invoice System value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Web-Based

Moblie-Based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Small Business

Medium-sized Business

Large Business

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

FreshBooks

Zoho Invoice

TimeCamp

PaidYET

Everhour

SlickPie

Hiveage

TopNotepad

Dynamics 365

Blinksale

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Billing & Invoice System market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Billing & Invoice System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Billing & Invoice System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Billing & Invoice System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Billing & Invoice System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Billing & Invoice System Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Billing & Invoice System Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Billing & Invoice System Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Billing & Invoice System Segment by Type

2.2.1 Web-Based

2.2.2 Moblie-Based

2.3 Billing & Invoice System Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Billing & Invoice System Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Billing & Invoice System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Billing & Invoice System Segment by Application

2.4.1 Small Business

2.4.2 Medium-sized Business

2.4.3 Large Business

2.5 Billing & Invoice System Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Billing & Invoice System Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Billing & Invoice System Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Billing & Invoice System by Players

3.1 Global Billing & Invoice System Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Billing & Invoice System Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Billing & Invoice System Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Billing & Invoice System Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Billing & Invoice System by Regions

4.1 Billing & Invoice System Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Billing & Invoice System Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Billing & Invoice System Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Billing & Invoice System Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Billing & Invoice System Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Billing & Invoice System Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Billing & Invoice System Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Billing & Invoice System Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Billing & Invoice System Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Billing & Invoice System Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Billing & Invoice System Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Billing & Invoice System by Countries

7.2 Europe Billing & Invoice System Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Billing & Invoice System Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Billing & Invoice System by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Billing & Invoice System Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Billing & Invoice System Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Billing & Invoice System Market Forecast

10.1 Global Billing & Invoice System Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Billing & Invoice System Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Billing & Invoice System Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Billing & Invoice System Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Billing & Invoice System Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 FreshBooks

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Billing & Invoice System Product Offered

11.1.3 FreshBooks Billing & Invoice System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 FreshBooks News

11.2 Zoho Invoice

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Billing & Invoice System Product Offered

11.2.3 Zoho Invoice Billing & Invoice System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Zoho Invoice News

11.3 TimeCamp

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Billing & Invoice System Product Offered

11.3.3 TimeCamp Billing & Invoice System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 TimeCamp News

11.4 PaidYET

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Billing & Invoice System Product Offered

11.4.3 PaidYET Billing & Invoice System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 PaidYET News

11.5 Everhour

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Billing & Invoice System Product Offered

11.5.3 Everhour Billing & Invoice System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Everhour News

11.6 SlickPie

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Billing & Invoice System Product Offered

11.6.3 SlickPie Billing & Invoice System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 SlickPie News

11.7 Hiveage

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Billing & Invoice System Product Offered

11.7.3 Hiveage Billing & Invoice System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Hiveage News

11.8 TopNotepad

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Billing & Invoice System Product Offered

11.8.3 TopNotepad Billing & Invoice System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 TopNotepad News

11.9 Dynamics 365

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Billing & Invoice System Product Offered

11.9.3 Dynamics 365 Billing & Invoice System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Dynamics 365 News

11.10 Blinksale

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Billing & Invoice System Product Offered

11.10.3 Blinksale Billing & Invoice System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Blinksale News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

