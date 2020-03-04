Clamshell Packaging Market Estimated to be Driven by Innovation and Industrialization

In this report, XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast of the global clamshell packaging market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the global clamshell packaging market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The study reveals clamshell packaging dynamics in seven geographic segments along with market analysis for current market environment and future scenario over the forecast period of the global clamshell packaging market.

Report Description

This XploreMR report studies the global clamshell packaging market for the period 2018–2028. The prime objective of this report (global clamshell packaging market) is to offer insights and key market trends pertaining to the global clamshell packaging market that are gradually helping transform global businesses.

The global clamshell packaging market report begins with the executive summary for various categories and their share in the clamshell packaging market. It is followed by market dynamics and overview of the global clamshell packaging market, which includes XploreMR analysis of market drivers, restraints, and trends that are affecting growth of the clamshell packaging market. Furthermore, to understand the popularity of the clamshell packaging market segment, the attractiveness index and BPS analysis with elaborated insights on the same is provided, which will show the market’s attractiveness based on factors such as CAGR and incremental opportunity. To show the performance of the clamshell packaging market in each country and region, BPS analysis is provided.

The global market for clamshell packaging is further segmented as per packaging type, material type, product type, and end use. On the basis of packaging type, global market for clamshell packaging is segmented into trays, bowls, boxes and containers, and others. On the basis of material type, global market for clamshell packaging is segmented into plastic and paper/paperboard. On the basis of product type, global market for clamshell packaging is segmented into mock clamshell, 2-piece clamshell, and tri-fold clamshell. On the basis of end use, the global market for clamshell packaging is segmented into food, electrical & electronics, cosmetics & personal care, household goods, gifts toys & stationary, pharmaceuticals and others.

The next section of the report highlights the clamshell packaging market, by region, and provides the market outlook for 2018–2028. The study analyses the drivers that influence the regional Clamshell Packaging market. Main regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia Pacific excluding Japan, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Japan. The report (global Clamshell Packaging market) evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional Clamshell Packaging market for 2018–2028.

To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, revenue generated by the key manufacturers and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value, across the clamshell packaging market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we initiated by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis on how the clamshell packaging market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis; based on supply side, downstream industry demand and the economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market based on key parameters, to understand the predictability of the clamshell packaging market and identify the right opportunities across the market.

The market segment for global clamshell packaging market have been analysed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand the individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the clamshell packaging market. Another key feature of global clamshell packaging market is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a delivery perspective of the clamshell packaging market. The overall absolute dollar opportunity along with the segmental split is mentioned in global clamshell packaging market.

To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption for clamshell packaging. Globally, XploreMR developed the clamshell packaging market ‘Attractiveness Index.’ The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report on clamshell packaging, the ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided, to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution in total clamshell packaging market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the clamshell packaging marketplace.

Detailed profiles of companies are also included in global clamshell packaging market is to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings and recent developments. Key players operating in the global market for clamshell packaging include Amcor Limited, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc., Universal Plastics Corporation, Westrock Company, Parksons Packaging Ltd, VisiPak Inc., Prime Packaging LLC, Placon Corporation Inc., Dordan Manufacturing Company, and Sonoco Products Company among others.

Key Segments Covered in Global Clamshell Packaging Market is:

By Packaging Type

Trays

Bowls

Boxes & Containers

Others

By Material Type

Plastic

PET

PVC

PP

PS

Others

Paper/Paperboard

By Product Type

Mock Clamshells

2-Piece Clamshells

Tri-Fold Clamshells

By End Use

Food

Fruits & Vegetables

Ready-to-Eat Food

Bakery & Confectionery

Frozen Food

Others

Electrical & Electronics

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Household Goods

Gifts, Toys & Stationary

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional analysis is presented for global Clamshell Packaging segments:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

Germany

Spain

Italy

U.K.

France

Nordic

Benelux

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

China

India

ASEAN

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Japan

