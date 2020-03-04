Card and Board Games Market Growth to be Fuelled by 2019-2025
The global Card and Board Games market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Card and Board Games market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Card and Board Games market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Card and Board Games market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Card and Board Games market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Asmodee Editions
Goliath B.V.
Grand Prix International
Hasbro
Ravensburger
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Tabletop
Card and Dice Games
Collectible Card Games
Miniature Games
RPGs
Segment by Application
Offline Retail
Online Retail
Each market player encompassed in the Card and Board Games market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Card and Board Games market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
What insights readers can gather from the Card and Board Games market report?
- A critical study of the Card and Board Games market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Card and Board Games market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Card and Board Games landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Card and Board Games market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Card and Board Games market share and why?
- What strategies are the Card and Board Games market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Card and Board Games market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Card and Board Games market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Card and Board Games market by the end of 2029?
