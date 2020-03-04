Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2019-2020
The global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Alcoa
Chalco
Yinhai Aluminum
Yunnan Aluminum
China Hongqiao
Rusal
Rio Tinto
Nanshan Light Alloy
Ahresty
Wanji
Handtmann
Kumz
MCI
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Rod
Plate
Others
Segment by Application
Automobile Industry
Electronics Industry
Rail Transit
Machinery and Equipment
Others
Each market player encompassed in the Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
