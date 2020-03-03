Zink Printing Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2019-2028

Zink Printing Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Zink Printing Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Zink Printing Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

The report includes Zink Printing definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.

By Market Players:

Some of the key competitors covered in the report are Hewlett-Packard Inc.; Eastman Kodak Company; Brother Industries, Ltd.; L.G Electronics Inc.; ZINK Holdings LLC; Lifeprint; PRYNT Corp.; Dell Inc.; and Polaroid.

Key Segments

By Component

ZINK-based Paper

ZINK-based Printer

By Functionality

Compact Photo Printers (Print only)

Camera with Printer (Camera and Print)

By Connectivity

Bluetooth

NFC

Others

By Application

Home/Individual

Commercial (photography, insurance, photo kiosks, medical labels, commercial signage etc.)

Key Regions covered:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Russia Western Europe

SEA & Others of APAC India Indonesia Philippines Thailand Malaysia Oceania Rest of SEA & APAC

China

Japan

MEA GCC Countries Turkey South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Hewlett-Packard Inc.

Eastman Kodak Company

Brother Industries, Ltd.

L.G Electronics Inc.

ZINK Holdings LLC

Lifeprint; PRYNT Corp.

Dell Inc.

Polaroid

The key insights of the Zink Printing market report: