United States Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride Market: Value Share, Supply Demand, Share and Value Chain 2019-2025

In 2018, the market size of United States Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for United States Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride .

This report studies the global market size of United States Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the United States Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. United States Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global United States Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride market, the following companies are covered:

This report studies the Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride development status and future trend in United States, focuses on top players in United States, also splits Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride by type and by applications, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.

United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of 219.52 million USD in 2018 and will be 324.13 million USD in 2026, with a CAGR of 5.00%.

The major players in United States market include

Versum Materials

Niacet

Gas Innovations

Praxair

Linde Industrial Gas

Air Liquide

Figure United States Market Size (Million USD) Comparison 2014-2026

Source: Annual Reports, Secondary Information, Press Releases, Expert Interviews and QYR Chemical & Material Research Center, Feb 2019

On the basis of product, the Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride market is primarily split into

Table United States Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride Sales (K MT) and Value (Million USD) Comparison by Types (Product Category) (2014-2026)

Segment by Type201420182026

VolumeValueVolumeValueVolumeValue

Electronic Grade4.65 35.36 5.64 44.23 9.30 81.77

Technical Grade50.69 147.90 58.21 175.29 75.13 242.36

Total55.34 183.26 63.85 219.52 84.43 324.13

Source: Experts Interview, Secondary Sources and QYR Chemical & Material Research Center, Feb 2019

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Table United States Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride Sales (K MT) Comparison by Applications (2014-2026)

201420182026Share in 2026CAGR (2018-2026)

Chemical Industry38.04 43.47 54.72 64.81%2.92%

Semiconductor Industry4.65 5.64 9.30 11.02%6.45%

Pharmaceutical Industry7.52 8.91 12.88 15.26%4.71%

Others 5.13 5.83 7.53 8.92%3.25%

Total55.34 63.85 84.43 100.00%3.55%

Source: Experts Interview, Secondary Sources and QYR Chemical & Material Research Center, Feb 2019

