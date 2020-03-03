Track and Trace Solutions Market to Reflect a Holistic Expansion During 2020-2027

Track and Trace Solutions market research report endows with the key information about the industry, including very important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the world. This market research report also covers strategic profiling of major players in the market, meticulously analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. Top players and brands are analyzed with respect to their actions such as developments, product launches, acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures and competitive research in the market. Furthermore, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the Track and Trace Solutions report.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global track and trace solutions market accounted to US$ 1,728.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 6,049.0 Mn by 2027.

Market Insights

Stringent Regulations & Criteria for the Implementation of Serialization

Globally, pharmaceutical companies are considering existing and expected legislation on anti-counterfeiting and traceability of the drugs. Many governments opt for the implementation of serialization regulations. Regulatory compliance for serialization is growing rapidly becoming a focus area for pharmaceutical manufacturers and supply chain partners across the world. Most developed and developing economies have either already laid out the regulatory road map for serialization or are in the process of doing so. The regulatory push to secure the pharmaceutical supply chain comes as a result of rising drug-related criminal activities and supply chain inefficiencies. Efforts are aimed at addressing drug counterfeits and unauthorized parallel supply chains, improving supply chain visibility, difficulty in tracking returns or recalls and the paucity of data-driven tools for predicting patient behavior. According to a data published by Makro Care, in 2018, more than 40 countries and above 75% of global medicine supply will be covered by one or the other serialization track and trace regulations. Apart from furnishing quality, visibility and complete traceability within the supply chain, successful serialization programs will be a key differentiator and a clear competitive reward for bio‐pharma companies. Thus, it is expected that the market for the track and trace solutions are likely to propel at a significant during the forecast years.

Rising Focus of Manufacturers on Brand Protection

The importance of brand protection is not new to the industry, customers’ increasing access to information requires even greater focus by companies to protect their brands and work to maintain and build customer trust. This customer trust is a foundation upon which companies live. The damage to the image of brand often occurs through product related crime, with sub-standard or dangerous counterfeits and/or products that have been subject to tampering. Sometimes, these events have catastrophic results.

The pharmaceutical companies are focused on spending important marketing dollars in creating their brands in a shrinking new drug supply market, but forgot to give attention for the protection of these same brands. Brand protection solutions are viewed as a cost of goods sold (COGS) rather than a value by which they provide both the brand and the brand owner a significant image advantage and thereby increased the market. This COGS thought process forces the decisions to adopt anti-counterfeiting measures or to secure supply chains only when a particular brand is directly affected. Thus, owing to these factors the market for the track and trace solutions is likely to propel at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Key Competitors In Market are

OPTEL GROUP

Axway

Körber Medipak Systems AG

ZIH Corp.

Siemens AG

TraceLink

Antares Vision

RFXCEL CORP.

SEA VISION S.r.l.

Adents

Strategic Insights

Strategic acquisition and product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in global track and trace solutions industry. Few of the recent product launch and acquisitions are listed below;

2019: SEA Vision Group completed the acquisition of Lixis, provider of pharmaceutical vision, control and serialization. The acquisition would help the former company to hold a stronger position in the LATAM market.

2018: OPTEL acquired GeoTraceability, a provider of technical solutions to increase the visibility of suppliers and products in intricate supply chains. This strategic move has helped OPTEL expand its traceability offering.

2017: rfxcel Corporation acquired Frequentz, Inc., a provider of life science and food traceability. The acquisition has enabled rfxcel to offer better serialization and traceability solutions.

Market segmentation:

Track and Trace Solutions Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Hardware and Software), Technology (Barcodes and RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification)); Application (Serialization Solutions and Aggregation Solutions); and End User (Pharmaceutical Industry, Medical Devices Industry and Others) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

