Synthetic Biology Market Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights Till 2025

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The synthetic biology market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market for synthetic biology is estimated to reach US$ 56,044.9 Mn in 2025.

Synthetic biology, an interdisciplinary branch of biology and engineering, involves designing and constructing new devices, systems and biological parts as well as re-designing existing, natural biological systems. It has various application in the field of food & agriculture, medicine, and other areas. Technologies such as, gene synthesis, genome engineering and cloning and sequencing help the researchers to understand organization of natural biological systems and design new biological entities offering various advantages to humans.

Key Competitors In Market are

The major players operating in the market of synthetic biology market include ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Novozymes, Agilent Technologies, Amyris, GenScript, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Twist Bioscience, New England Biolabs, Synthetic Genomics Inc. and others.

MARKET SCOPE

In our study, we have segmented the synthetic biology market by product, technology and application. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into enzymes, oligonucleotides, chassis organisms and xeno-nucleic acids. Enzymes acquired the largest market among the products due to its wide range of applications in healthcare. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into gene synthesis, genome engineering, measurement and modeling, cloning and sequencing, nanotechnology, and others. Gene synthesis has the largest market share among the technologies due to an increasing research and development activities in genetics and growing number of market players offering products and solutions for gene synthesis. On the basis of application, global synthetic biology market is segmented into industrial applications, food and agriculture, medical applications, environmental applications, and others. Geographically, the market for synthetic biology is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South and Central America (S&CAM).

Market segmentation:

Synthetic Biology Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Products (Enzymes, Chassis Organisms, Oligonucleotides, Xeno-Nucleic Acids); By Technology (Measurement & Modeling, Cloning & Sequencing, Gene Synthesis, Nanotechnology); and Application (Medical Applications, Industrial Applications, Food and Agriculture, Environmental Applications)

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

