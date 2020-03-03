Sustainability-Thematic Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2020-2025

The Sustainability-Thematic market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Sustainability-Thematic market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Sustainability used to be just about saving the planet. Today it has morphed into an umbrella term for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues.

While some companies are making concerted efforts to improve their ESG performance across many areas, others are simply paying lip service to the concept of sustainable profits.

Momentum is on the side of the sustainability movement. Citizens, governments, regulators, and the media are turning the spotlight on corporations and demanding action. Social inequality, corruption, tax avoidance, and a lack of action on climate change are all issues that companies must now address head-on, in full public view.

The reluctance of many CEOs to fully engage with sustainability can be attributed to the age-old view that it will hurt profits. However, the evidence in this report suggests the opposite. Companies that embrace all three elements of sustainability will outperform their peers. CEOs that are too slow to improve their companys approach to sustainability will see an exodus of customers and a drop in profits far sooner than they ever imagined.

– This report provides an overview of sustainability, the most important theme for 2020.

– It includes a comprehensive sustainability framework, covering environment, social and governence factors, to help CEOs identify all potential sustainability risks and implement mitigating actions that can improve their companys ESG performance.

– It highlights some of the leading ESG rating agencies and ESG consultancies that can help CEOs measure and improve their ESG performance.

