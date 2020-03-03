Surgical Scalpel Market to Reflect Impressive Expansion by 2025

Surgical Scalpel market research report endows with the key information about the industry, including very important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the world. This market research report also covers strategic profiling of major players in the market, meticulously analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. Top players and brands are analyzed with respect to their actions such as developments, product launches, acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures and competitive research in the market. Furthermore, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the Surgical Scalpel report.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global surgical scalpels market is expected to reach US$ 759.4 Mn in 2025 from US$ 554.8 in 2016. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2016-2025.

Market Insights

Technological Advancements in the field of Surgical scalpel

In recent years, there has been a considerable developments in the field of medicine. The growing of surgical procedures have increased the demand of surgical instruments. Surgical scalpel offers benefits such as, performing surgical procedures with ease, accuracy. The advancements in the field of surgical procedures have also increased the development of surgical scalpels. Many researchers and companies have developed innovative type of scalpels for the performance of surgeries. For example, in April 2016, David Oliva Uribe developed the smart scalpel in Brussels, Belgium, which has no edge, a sensor-rich sphere at the tip, and instead of having the capability to cut people open, it can differentiate between cancerous tumors and normal brain tissue. The tool’s especially useful when locating early stage tumors which is similar to the healthy tissue.

Increase in the Number of Surgical Procedures

The rise of the surgical procedures have also increased the use of surgical equipment to perform the surgery. Factors such as rising work pressure, stress, improper eating habits, heredity, and exposure to chemicals among others, causes chronic diseases. Surgical scalpel procedures have been opted by men on a large scale in the past few years. Since men are more prone to baldness, they hold maximum share as the users of surgical scalpel procedures. According to American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the rise in several cosmetic surgeries have become one of the major factors for the market growth. Thus growing surgical procedures and rise in the awareness are expected to boost the surgical scalpel market in the coming years.

Key Competitors In Market are

3D HISTECH Ltd

Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp.

Huron Surgical scalpel

Leica Biosystem Nussloch GmbH

Ventana Medical System, Inc.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K

Xifin, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Visiopharm

Indica Labs, Inc.

Strategic Insights

Product launch/update and agreements & collaborations were observed as the most adopted strategy in global surgical scalpel industry. Few of the product launches and agreements made by the players in the market are listed below:

2017: Hill-Rom introduced its new line of safety surgical instruments including the Bard Parker SafeSwitch disposable scalpel handle and scalpel handle cover, as well as the new Bard Parker Blade Remover.

2016: Swann Moron signed an agreement to distribute Qlicksmart Sharps Safety Solutions in United Kingdom.

Market segmentation:

Surgical Scalpel Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Disposable Surgical Scalpel, Reusable Surgical Scalpels and Accessories); Type (Standard Surgical Scalpels and Safety Surgical Scalpels); Material (Stainless Steel, High Grade Carbon Steel and Others); End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Nursing Centers and Reference Laboratories) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

