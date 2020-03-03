Smart Labels Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2019-2028

Smart Labels Market (2018) Report Provides an in-depth summary of Smart Labels Market Status as well as Product Specification, Technology Development, and Key Manufacturers. The Report Gives Detail Analysis on Market concern Like Smart Labels Market share, CAGR Status, Market demand and up to date Market Trends with key Market segments.

manufacturers who prefer to reduce employment costs and eliminate human errors. RFID technology works without human intervention and is different from barcodes. Moreover, its acceptance is increasing owing to item identification, which is crucial in the retail sector. It is less sensitive to adverse conditions which in turn accelerates its usage in the global smart labels market. These factors are creating a positive impact of the segment on the global smart labels market. RFID technology is incorporated into physical objects to offer exclusive identification and an exact real-time representation of an object to the information system. Frozen foods have been in great demand in the past few years, directly influencing the demand for smart labels in the upcoming decade. Due to the perishable properties of these products, smart labels are attached to them to prevent counterfeiting as well as to minimise damages. This particular factor associated with RFID technology is fuelling market growth. Besides, an organised retail sector is observing a substantiate growth both in developed and developing economies. Moreover, the mounting demand for perishable goods such as seafood, meat and poultry is positively influencing the demand for RFID enabled smart labels.

RFID technology segment in the North America smart labels market was estimated to account for a market share of more than 50% by 2016 end and is expected to gain more than 400 basis points by 2026 end. In North America, the segment is anticipated to record a value CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period, while by volume it is expected to register 17.1% CAGR during the projected period. In Latin America, the RFID smart labels segment is expected to remain the dominant segment in the region in terms of market value. RFID technology segment in the Latin America smart labels market is estimated to gain 40 basis points by the end of the assessment period. In Latin America, the RFID segment is likely to grow at 15.4% CAGR. In APEJ, RFID smart labels segment is anticipated to be the most lucrative technology type segment among smart labels manufacturers and the segment is also anticipated to gain more than 400 basis points during the forecast period.

CCL Industries Inc. acquires Checkpoint Systems – a specialised manufacturer of RFID tags

The global smart labels market is observing an ongoing trend of strategic mergers and acquisitions, with major players looking to expand globally. Though the RFID segment is largely fragmented with the presence of a large number of players, organised players are moving toward consolidation, with mergers and acquisitions taking place globally. For instance, in March 2016, CCL Industries Inc. acquired Checkpoint Systems, a specialised manufacturer of RFID tags and inlays, to enhance its product portfolio in the retail and clothing markets.

