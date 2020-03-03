Pressure Sensitive Labels 10-Year Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report

Pressure Sensitive Labels Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Pressure Sensitive Labels industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Pressure Sensitive Labels manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Pressure Sensitive Labels market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Pressure Sensitive Labels Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Pressure Sensitive Labels industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Pressure Sensitive Labels industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Pressure Sensitive Labels industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Pressure Sensitive Labels Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Market: Dynamics

The global pressure sensitive labels market is highly dependent on the dynamics of its end use industries, as the dynamic working conditions in several leading end use applications of the pressure sensitive labels market can lead to changes in demand patterns. The report studies the various factors likely to affect the growth trajectory of the global pressure sensitive labels market in the coming years and delivers a comprehensive assessment of which factors are expected to have a lasting impact on the market’s growth.

The logistics and transportation industry is likely to play a key role in the growth of the pressure sensitive labels market in the coming years due to its growing commercial scope. The pressure sensitive labels industry has benefited from the advantages pressure sensitive labels provide at relatively cheap prices, making its steady growth likely in the coming years. The growing amount of effort from pressure sensitive labels industry players to make the labels more environmentally viable is also likely to aid the growth prospects of the pressure sensitive labels market in the coming years.

Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Market: Segmentation

Paper is likely to remain the material of choice for the global pressure sensitive labels industry in the coming years. The paper pressure sensitive labels market accounted for more than US$37 bn in 2017, taking up 42.7% of the global market, and is likely to rise to US$46.7 bn by 2022 at a solid CAGR of 4.7%. The convenience and environmental viability of paper in the production of pressure sensitive labels is likely to remain vital for the pressure sensitive labels market in the coming years.

Geographically, Asia Pacific except Japan is expected to dominate the global pressure sensitive labels market, with a revenue valuation of around US$35 bn allowing the region to account for 33.5% of the global pressure sensitive labels market in 2017. The Asia Pacific except Japan market for pressure sensitive labels is likely to further increase its presence in the global market figures in the coming years thanks to the steady growth prospects of the transportation, logistics, retail, and consumer electronics industry in countries such as China, India, Taiwan, and South Korea.

Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Market: Competitive Dynamics

Leading companies in the global pressure sensitive labels market include Avery Dennison Corporation, Henkel, CCL Label Inc., Lintec, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Holdings SA, 3M, Inland Labels, Fuji Seal International, Inc., and UPM-Raflatac.

