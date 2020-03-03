Plastic Bearings Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2019-2025

Detailed Study on the Global Plastic Bearings Market

The following manufacturers are covered:

Igus (DE)

BNL (UK) Ltd

Saint Gobain (FR)

Misumi (US)

Kashima Bearings Corporation (JP)

NTN (JP)

Kilian Bearings (ALTRA US)

AST Bearings (US)

Thomson Nyliner (US)

POBCO Inc (US)

TriStar Plastics Corp (US)

SKF (SE)

KMS Bearings (US)

NSK (JP)

Oiles (JP)

Dotmar (AUS)

Boston Gear (ALTRA US)

Zhejiang CSB Bearing Technologies (CN)

Haining Canet Bearing (CN)

Haining Lino-bearing (CN)

Yisheng Bearing company (CN)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Friction Way

Plastic Rolling Bearings

Plastic Sliding Bearings

By Materials

Segment by Application

Auto Industries

Bicycle Industries

Medical Industries

Textile Industries

Packing Industries

Elevator Industries

Other

