Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) Market to Record Sturdy Growth by2018 – 2028

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Drivers and Restraints

Radical improvements in the healthcare infrastructure across emerging economies such as China, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia has had a strikingly positive reflection on the overall pharmaceutical market. Professionals in urban parts of these countries now are demanding adequate insurance plans from their employers, who in turn are resorting to PBMs to manage their overall cost of employee benefits. PBMs handle the responsibility of negotiating with drug manufacturers by the means to achieve greater cost benefits, handle contracts with retail pharmacies, and act a pivotal role in justifying and approving reimbursement claims. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing percentage of geriatrics in the world’s population, and expanding awareness among the end users are some of the other factors augmenting the demand in the market for PBMs.

Global Pharmacy Benefit Manager Market: Market Potential

Mushrooming of small and medium enterprises and increased emphasis of several governments to provide bare minimum medical facilities is expected to continue opening strong opportunities in this market in the near future. With increased disposable income, urban populations are opting for insurance policies like never before, and the PBM market is poised to flourish. Additionally, the pharmacy benefit managers who work with online pharmacies are also expected to gain traction going forward.

Based on products, this market can be segmented into drug formulary management, benefit plan design and consultation, specialty pharmacy services, retail pharmacy services, and other services.

Global Pharmacy Benefit Manager Market: Competitive Landscape

Players of the PBM market are approaching SMEs and government departments to utilize their teams of experts, and this is expected to remain a key strategy to gain greater shares over competitors. Expansion of product portfolio in accordance to diverse demands of the clients and mergers and acquisitions are some of the other modes of achieving a position of dominance by the market players. Some of the notable names are CVS Health, Express Scripts, Catamaran, Prime Therapeutics, and OptumRX.

