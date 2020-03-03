Penetration Testing Market Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Penetration Testing market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Penetration Testing market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The Penetration Testing market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Penetration Testing market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Penetration Testing market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

In this Penetration Testing market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The content of the Penetration Testing market report includes the following insights:

Growth outlook of the global Penetration Testing market in terms of value and volume

Strategies utilized by different Penetration Testing market players.

Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the Penetration Testing over the forecast period.

End use consumption of the Penetration Testing across various regions.

Identify the ecological impacts of the Penetration Testing and what regulations are being imposed on its usage.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=3158&source=atm

On the basis of solution, the global Penetration Testing market report covers the following solutions:

Key Trends

Apart from the pressing need of business entities to bulwark their IT systems from malicious attacks or unlawful access, there are the other factors too promoting the global market for penetration testing. Prominent among those is the rapid unveiling of better products by astute players. Besides, rise of BYOD culture and proliferating applications of IoT is also proving beneficial for the market.

However, there are a few hiccups threatening to derail the stellar growth of the market. One of them is the acute shortage of capable cyber security personnel who can analyze properly the exact issue and respond accordingly. Apart from that, market players are yet to tap into the SMEs who have limited budgets and hence can’t earmark large amounts for sophisticated security processes. Additionally, limited knowledge about the various available cyber security solutions, namely network testing, penetration testing, and firewalls is also a challenge facing the market.

Global Penetration Testing Market: Market Potential

Numerous enterprises worldwide still use mobile and web applications that have vulnerabilities which in case exploited can cause immense financial losses to the company. This vast untapped opportunity means the market is primed to grow at double digits in the next couple of years. The wireless penetration testing, intended to secure wireless infrastructures and devices connected via it, will likely spell maximum growth scope for the market. The government and defense sectors are expected to generate most of the demand in the market since they need to protect their critical data and applications from every conceivable advanced threats. IT and telecom, retail, and BFSI are also expected to drive up demand in the near future.

Global Penetration Testing Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, North America is a key market, powered primarily by the U.S. which is home to some of the most penetration testing companies. Surging data breaches and an increasing uptake of cloud computing solutions and services is also serving to stoke the market in the region.

Global Penetration Testing Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global market for penetration testing is witnessing healthy competition on account of astute players emphasizing on product development and forging strategic partnerships with other players. Some of the key players in the market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Acunetix, Cigital, Inc., Checkmarx, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Qualys, Inc., IBM, Synopsys, Inc., and Portswigger Ltd.

The global penetration testing market can be segmented into the following:

Global Penetration Testing Market, by Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=3158&source=atm

The Penetration Testing market study answers critical questions including:

What tactics are being utilized by the Penetration Testing market players to expand their production footprint in region? What are the threats faced by players in the global Penetration Testing market mutually? Why region holds the majority of share in the global Penetration Testing market? Why solution has the largest consumption in region? Which end-user segment remains the leading consumers of the Penetration Testing across the globe?

All the players running in the global Penetration Testing market are elaborated thoroughly in the Penetration Testing market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Penetration Testing market players.

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=3158&source=atm

Why choose TMRR?