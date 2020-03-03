Oil and Gas Mobility Market Expected to Reach $50.42 billion by 2026 – Microsoft, Cisco Systems, IBM ,Halliburton, Oracle, SAP SE, Accenture, Hewlett-Packard, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Infosys, Wipro

Oil and Gas Mobility Market is accounted for $10.30 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $50.42 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period. Coalition of Commercial Interests of Oil and Gas Producers with Maximizing Economic Benefits, reformation Data and Information Flow and Real-Time Operability with Smart Devices are key factors driving the growth of the market. However, rising number of cyber-attacks and lack of knowledge about the benefits of mobility application are some of the factors hindering the market growth.

Oil and Gas Mobility is defined as the convergence of smart phones, and tablets with new developments in cloud software, computing, middleware, IOT, data storage and wireless communications are building rapidly toward an insurgency in mobile computing systems in the exploration, drilling and production of oil and gas industry. It focus on ensuing that productivity can continue regardless of the fact that there must be cut backs and reorganisation within companies.

Know More|Download Sample Copy at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00016661

By service, cloud services segment is held significant growth during the forecast period. Incorporating cloud computing and big data will allow oil and gas companies work extremely automated, construct continuing client relationships, raise cooperation and improve speed. That modern solution made oil and gas assets mobile more connected and derived the growth of the cloud services segment.

By Geography, North America region is anticipated to grow due to the increasing drilling activities with rising oil & gas prices. In this region nonconventional production has also exploded and has increased demand for data management obtained in large numbers at production sites.

Some of the key players in the market include Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, Halliburton, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Accenture, Hewlett-Packard, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Infosys Limited, Wipro Limited, Marathon Petroleum, Anadarko Petroleum, Valero Energy, Exxon Mobil, Chevron Corporation, ConocoPhillips, Phillips 66, EOG Resources, Occidental Petroleum and Ranosys Technologies.

Purchase Complete Report at : https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00016661

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.