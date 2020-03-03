Needle Coke Market To See Strong Growth and Business Scope During 2020 to 2027 | Key Players: BAOTAILONG NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD., C-CHEM CO., LTD.,FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD., INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LTD., MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL CORPORATION

Needle coke represents over 40% of crude material expenses in the creation of graphite cathodes. It is the essential crude material utilized for the assembling of graphite terminals from circular segment heater in the steel and aluminum ventures. It shows unrivaled properties, for example, auxiliary qualities, high-temperature opposition, high electrical obstruction, oxidizability, and Coefficient of Thermal Expansion (CTE) which makes it appropriate for graphite terminals.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. Baotailong New Materials Co., Ltd.

2. C-Chem Co., Ltd.

3. Fangda Carbon New Material Co., Ltd.

4. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

5. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

6. Phillips 66

7. GrafTech International Ltd.

8. Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Industry

9. Shijiazhuang Deli Chemical Co., Ltd.

10. Sumitomo Corporation

Needle coke is the primary raw material used for the manufacturing of graphite electrodes from arc furnace in the steel and aluminum industries. It is a special type of coke that exhibits superior properties such as structural characteristics, high-temperature resistance, high electrical resistance, oxidizability, and Coefficient of Thermal Expansion (CTE). Needle coke act as a raw material in steel recycling & thus widened application areas of steel and aluminum within the automobile, engineering & aerospace industries.

Appeal of graphite cathodes from different end-use businesses, for example, oil and gas, development, and others are the variables driving the needle coke advertise. Overly premium needle coke has driven the evaluation portion inferable from its utilization in the creation of anodes, particularly ultra-high force graphite terminals. Excessively premium needle coke has upgraded properties, for example, low sulfur content, low debris, and coefficient of warm. In any case, the instability in crude material costs and natural guidelines is relied upon to impede the development of market.

