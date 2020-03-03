Mold Temperature Controller Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth Through 2019-2025
The following manufacturers are covered:
Matsui
YANN BANG
Milacron
Budzar Industries
International Temperature Controls
Gammaflux Controls
Sonal Automation
Wittmann
Ningbo Beilun Rhong Machinery Manufacturing
Yudo Suns
Shini Plastics Technologies
AMI Cooling System
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Temperature
Upto 70 Degree Celsius
70-130 Degree Celsius
Above 130 Degree Celsius
By Cooling Type
Direct Cooling
Indirect Cooling
Segment by Application
Processing of Rubbers
Die-Casting
Processing of Plastics
Other
