Metallic Stearate Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2017 – 2025

Metallic Stearate Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Metallic Stearate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Metallic Stearate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Metallic Stearate Market Segment by Manufacturers

Drivers and Restraints

One of the prime reason lifting the global metallic stearate market is its use in the rubber industry. Metallic stearate has the ability to dodge rubber from adhering to mold as well as to itself. This property makes metallic stearate best option for rubber industry. Apart from these, other physical and chemical properties of metallic stearate is extensively used by the rubber industry in various areas. Apart from these, lubrication properties of metallic stearate provides an immense opportunity in the cosmetic and pharmaceutical products. Lubricating properties of metallic stearate helps in tablet pressing and dragee preparation. Cosmetic products such as lipsticks, medicated ointments, eyeliners, body and foot powders, and shampoo are also driving demand in the global metallic stearate market.

Metallic stearate market also finds its application in the textile industry. It is used as antistatic agents. Metallic stearate is used for swelling and suspension aids for other additives like pigments in the ink industry. It is used as suspension agents while manufacturing liquid wax compounds and waxes. Surge in disposable income of consumers all across the world has increased the demand for premium products to improve their lifestyle. This is likely to positively influence the global metallic stearate market growth.

Metallic Stearate Market: Market Potential

Recently, a major player in the global metallic stearate market Valtris Specialty Chemicals acquired INEOS ChloroToluenes and INEOS Baleycourt. This step is likely to enhance the company’s product portfolio.

Metallic Stearate Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the leading position in the global metallic stearate market owing to growing demand from countries such as China and India. These countries are witnessing a stellar growth in the rubber, building and construction, and plastics industry. However, North America metallic stearate market stands on the second spot, and is predicted to show a steady growth during the forecast period. Growing inclination towards organic foods in the region is expected to favor market growth in the region.

Metallic Stearate Market: Companies Mentioned

Some of the key players in the global metallic stearate market are Faci S.p.A, Valtris Speciality Chemicals, Baerlocher GmbH, Dover Chemical Corporation, and Peter Greven GmbH & Co

