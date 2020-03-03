Infection Prevention Products and Services Market – Market Data, Industry Analysis, Size, & Share2018 – 2028

Global Infection Prevention Products and Services Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

In this Infection Prevention Products and Services market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Infection Prevention Products and Services market report covers the key segments, such as

Segmentation

Based on the product types, infection prevention products and services market is segmented into

Products/Equipment Sterilization Equipment Low Temperature Equipment Ozone Sterilizers Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilizers Formaldehyde Sterilizers Ethylene Oxide Sterilizers Other Low-Temperature Sterilizers Heat Sterilization Equipment Moist Heat Sterilizers Dry Heat Sterilizers Radiation Sterilization Equipment Liquid Sterilization Equipment Disinfectors Washer Disinfectors Endoscope Reprocessors Flusher Disinfectors

Services Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Contract Sterilization Gamma Sterilization E-Beam Sterilization Others

Consumables Sterilization Supplies Infectious Waste Disposal Personal Protective Equipment Disinfectants Others



Based on end-users, the infection prevention products and services market is segmented into

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical Companies

Clinical Laboratories

Medical Device Companies

Life Sciences Industry

Food Industry

Other End Users

