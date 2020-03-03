Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services Market End-use Sectors Analysis 2019-2027
The global Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services across various industries.
The Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global industrial cyber security market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the industrial cyber security market are Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation, Inc., CyberArk Software Ltd., ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Symantec Corporation, IBM Corporation, Dell Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Maverick Technologies among others.
The industrial cyber security market has been segmented as follows:
Global Industrial Cyber Security Market
By Component
- Hardware Solutions
- Routers
- Gateways
- Ethernet Switches
- Other Networking Devices
- Software Solutions
- Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS)
- Firewall
- Backup And Recovery
- Antivirus/Malware
- Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
- Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)Encryption
- Virtualization Security
- Data Loss Prevention (DLP)
- Identity and Access Management (IAM)
- Unified Threat Management (UTM)
- Application Whitelisting
- Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)
- Others (Patch Update Management, Database Activity Monitoring (DAM))
- Services
- Maintenance & Integration
- Consulting & Training
- Assessments and Audits
- Managed Services
- Risk Management Services
By Security Layer
- Network security
- End-point security
- Cloud security
- Application security
- Others (database security and web security)
By End Use Industry
- Process Industries
- Oil and Gas
- Chemical
- Food and Beverages
- Pulp and Paper
- Pharmaceutical
- Energy and Power
- Water and Wastewater Treatment
- Discrete Industries
- Automotive
- Aerospace and Defense
- Electronics and Electrical
- Medical Devices
- Metal and Mining
- FMCG
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- The U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
The Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market report offers a plethora of insights which include:
- Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.
- Historical and future progress of the global Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market.
- Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.
- Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market.
- Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market.
The Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market report answers important questions which include:
- Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services in xx industry?
- How will the global Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market grow over the forecast period?
- Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services by 2029?
- What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services ?
- Which regions are the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?
The Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:
- Historic Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
