Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services Market End-use Sectors Analysis 2019-2027

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global industrial cyber security market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the industrial cyber security market are Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation, Inc., CyberArk Software Ltd., ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Symantec Corporation, IBM Corporation, Dell Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Maverick Technologies among others.

The industrial cyber security market has been segmented as follows:

Global Industrial Cyber Security Market

By Component

Hardware Solutions Routers Gateways Ethernet Switches Other Networking Devices

Software Solutions Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Firewall Backup And Recovery Antivirus/Malware Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)Encryption Virtualization Security Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Identity and Access Management (IAM) Unified Threat Management (UTM) Application Whitelisting Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Others (Patch Update Management, Database Activity Monitoring (DAM))

Services Maintenance & Integration Consulting & Training Assessments and Audits Managed Services Risk Management Services



By Security Layer

Network security

End-point security

Cloud security

Application security

Others (database security and web security)

By End Use Industry

Process Industries Oil and Gas Chemical Food and Beverages Pulp and Paper Pharmaceutical Energy and Power Water and Wastewater Treatment

Discrete Industries Automotive Aerospace and Defense Electronics and Electrical Medical Devices Metal and Mining FMCG



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



South America Brazil Rest of South America



