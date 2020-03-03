Industrial Automation Market – Forecasts and Opportunity Assessment Analysis 2019-2026
The global Industrial Automation market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Industrial Automation market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.
The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Industrial Automation market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Industrial Automation market. The Industrial Automation market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.
Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:
Key players profiled in this report are ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., FANUC Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Toshiba Machine Corporation Ltd., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Emerson Electric Company, General Electric Company, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Voith GmbH.
The segments covered in the global Industrial Automation market are as follows:
Global Industrial Automation Market: By Automation Type
- Distributed Control System (DCS)
- Programmable Logic Control System (PLC)
- Machine Vision System
- Manufacturing Execution System (MES)
- Human Machine Interface (HMI)
- Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
- Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)
- Plant Asset Management
- Computer Numerical Control (CNC) routers
- Electronic Control Units (ECU)
- Others
Global Industrial Automation Market: By Industry
- Automation and Transportation
- Metals and Mining
- Oil and Gas
- Pulp and Paper
- Hydro power
- Energy and Power System
- Chemical, Material and Food
- Measurement and Instrumentation
Global Industrial Automation Market: By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- South East Asia and India
- China
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
The Industrial Automation market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:
- Historical and future growth of the global Industrial Automation market.
- Segmentation of the Industrial Automation market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.
- Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.
- Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.
- Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Industrial Automation market players.
The Industrial Automation market research addresses critical questions, such as
- Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029?
- How are the consumers using Industrial Automation for various purposes?
- Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the Industrial Automation ?
- At what rate has the global Industrial Automation market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018?
- In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?
The global Industrial Automation market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.
