Industrial Automation Market – Forecasts and Opportunity Assessment Analysis 2019-2026

Key players profiled in this report are ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., FANUC Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Toshiba Machine Corporation Ltd., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Emerson Electric Company, General Electric Company, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Voith GmbH.

Global Industrial Automation Market: By Automation Type

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Programmable Logic Control System (PLC)

Machine Vision System

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

Plant Asset Management

Computer Numerical Control (CNC) routers

Electronic Control Units (ECU)

Others

Global Industrial Automation Market: By Industry

Automation and Transportation

Metals and Mining

Oil and Gas

Pulp and Paper

Hydro power

Energy and Power System

Chemical, Material and Food

Measurement and Instrumentation

Global Industrial Automation Market: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific South East Asia and India China Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina

Rest of Latin America

