Higher demand for sustainable packaging is fuelling the market growth for Europe Spirit Glass Packaging Market

Wide acceptance of glass material in spirit packaging will escalate the spirit glass packaging market at a CAGR of 9.7%

Latest market study on “Europe Spirit Glass Packaging Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Range of Glass (Standard, premium, and Super Premium); and Color of Glass (Bare Glass and Colored Glass)”, The Europe Spirit Glass Packaging market is accounted to US$ 2,394.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 5,481.4 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Under range of glass segment, the standard spirit glass packaging segment is the leading segment. Standard glass is the most widely used glass for the packaging of alcoholic products due to the easy availability of the products and lower prices. Standard glass has a zero rate of chemical interactions which ensure that the spirit products inside the glass bottle keep their strength, aroma, and flavor.

Europe Spirit Glass Packaging Market : Company Profiles

Allied Glass Containers Ltd

Ardagh Group

Bruni Glass S.P.A

Gerresheimer AG

Glassworks International Ltd.

Owens-Illinois, Inc.

Pont Packaging

Stölzle Glass Group

Vetropack Holding Ltd

Vidrala

Protection from U.V. light is obtained by adding colorants or U.V. additives, during the production of standard spirit glass. It is preferred by most of the spirit glass manufacturers as it is hundred percent recycled.

Reasons To Buy :

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Europe Spirit Glass Packaging Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth Europe market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

