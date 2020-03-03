Growing trends of miniaturization of consumer electronic devices to create more demands for Redistribution Layer Material Market

The global redistribution layer material market accounted to US$ 105.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.7% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 794.5 Mn by 2027.

APAC was the leading geographic market and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The presence of large semiconductor manufacturing industry in the countries like South Korea, China, Taiwan, and Japan, is expected to fuel growth of redistribution layer material market in this region.

Increasing the functionalities on chips while maintaining the size of the chip is made possible with the help of redistribution layer material and therefore, these manufacturing sectors are anticipated to drive the demands for redistribution layer material drastically during the forecast period.

For More Information Ask For Sample Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00002904/

Redistribution Layer Material Market : Company Profiles

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE group)

Amkor Technology, Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Hitachi Chemical DuPont MicroSystems L.L.C.

Infineon Technologies AG

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.(JCET)

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Growing trends of miniaturization of consumer electronic devices to create more demands for Redistribution layer material

Manufacturing of consumer electronics, healthcare related products, automobiles, and defense industries are some of the prominent industry verticals that have been prolific in the automation integrations into the manufacturing assembly lines. Automation integration requires additional functionalities to be added on the chips for translating the manual operations to automated ones.

The majorly used advanced packaging techniques have been broadly categorized under two segments namely Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging (FOWLP) and 2.5D/3D IC packaging. Redistribution layers find their applications in these advanced level packaging where they are placed for resolving issues related to heat dissipation, elongation of battery life, and enhancement of the performance.

Purchase this Premium Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00002904/

Reasons To Buy :

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the redistribution layer material market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.