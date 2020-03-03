Growing online sell and e-commerce channels provides opportunity for the market growth of Spirit Glass Packaging Market

Growing online sell and e-commerce channels will escalate the spirit glass packaging market at a CAGR of 7.6%

Latest market study on “Spirit Glass Packaging Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Range of Glass (Standard, premium, and Super Premium); and Color of Glass (Bare Glass and Colored Glass)”, The Global Spirit Glass Packaging market is accounted to US$ 7,540.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 14,388.8 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

During the past few years, online buying and growth in several e-commerce portals are increasing at a fast pace. These enable the consumers to buy anything being in their comfort zone, and spirits aren’t an exception for that. E-commerce channels that sell spirits and hold the tremendous potential of strong growth from a small base.

Spirit Glass Packaging Market : Company Profiles

Allied Glass Containers Ltd

Ardagh Group

Bruni Glass S.P.A

Gerresheimer AG

Owens-Illinois, Inc.

Stölzle Glass Group

Saverglass Group

Vetropack Holding Ltd

Vidrala

Vetreria Etrusca S.p.A.

The companies are now aware of the importance of packaging to increase their sales, enhance shelf presence, and to boost their marketing performance. Thus, they are making attempts to invest more in package design and in-store advertising.

Also, they are also inventing for novel packaging design techniques in order to promote brand image. These initiatives from the manufacturers are expected to provide growth opportunities to industry players in the global spirit glass packaging market.

