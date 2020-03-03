GBL and NMP Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2019-2025
In this report, the global GBL and NMP market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.
The GBL and NMP market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the GBL and NMP market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
The major players profiled in this GBL and NMP market report include:
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Ashland
Lyondellbasell
Eastman
Abtonsmart Chemical Group
Tokyo Chemical Industry
MYJ Chemical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP)
Gamma Butyrolactone (GBL)
Segment by Application
Battery
Spices
Pharmaceutical
Chemical
Other
The study objectives of GBL and NMP Market Report are:
To analyze and research the GBL and NMP market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the GBL and NMP manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions GBL and NMP market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the GBL and NMP market.
